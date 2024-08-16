Upcoming August demonstrations, recitals and exhibits at TCHS

The Catatonk Valley Woodcarver’s Association has sponsored a wonderful new exhibit of member carvings that are now on exhibit until the end of September, and located on the upper level of the Tioga County Historical Society at 110 Front St. in Owego.

More importantly, they will be providing demonstrations of woodcarving on Saturday, Aug. 17, with Roger Westgate showing the carving of chip toothpick holders at 10 a.m., and Dave Baldwin will be demonstrating the In the Round technique at 1 p.m.

On Saturday, Aug. 24, Charles Beaudoin will be demonstrating chip carving, and at 1 p.m. that same day, Ed and Sue Driver will be demonstrating how to carve reliefs.

All demonstrations and exhibits are free and open to the public.

On Sunday, Aug. 25 at 4 p.m., the Tioga County Historical Society is honored to present well-known area musicians Pej Reitz, pianist, and Timothy Perry, clarinetist, for an “Afternoon Music” called “Summer’s Sweet Solos.” The recital will be held in the main gallery and is free and open to the public.

For more information, you can contact the museum by calling (607) 687-2460 or by email to museum@tiogahistory.org.