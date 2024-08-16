TAC and The Celebration Ensemble set date for artist tribute show

The Tioga Arts Council (TAC) and The Celebration Ensemble are planning now for ‘A Mystery Tribute Concert’, set for Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Owego Elks Lodge, located at 223 Front St. This is a fundraiser concert, and all net proceeds will benefit the Tioga Arts Council.

The Celebration Ensemble is a group of musicians from the Ithaca-Binghamton regions of New York State who together perform tribute shows to celebrate their favorite artists.

Michael Wu, the ensemble’s musical director, stated, “We’re excited to keep this group together and bring another artist tribute show in partnership with TAC to The Owego Elks Lodge.”

The first show, the CSN&Y Celebration, was supposed to be a one-off performance.

“The reaction and support of the show was very strong, which led to a couple more performances throughout the year,” said Wu, adding, “We also have a lot of fun making music together. It was a pretty easy decision to keep things going and focus on putting together another evening of music, this time with a new album and artist.”

The Tribute Album and Artist will be announced in the fall, so stay tuned!

Wu continued, “We hope to keep this going every year; maybe a couple follow-up shows to the main event, then another main event in the late fall with a new artist. We are really blessed with a wonderful music community and scene where artists, friends, and families are very supportive of acts and live shows.”

Wu explained that The Celebration Ensemble came about from a desire to perform an impactful and artistically satisfying show, as well as to work and collaborate with some great friends and excellent musicians.

Members that make up this group, according to Wu, play in at least a few other acts.

“The time and dedication to pulling this event together speaks to their professionalism and love for making great music,” Wu added.

Please consider inquiring about sponsorship opportunities by emailing tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com or by purchasing tickets to support this event.

On Nov. 23, doors will open at 8 p.m., and tickets are $15 pre-sale online at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/celebration-ensemble; tickets are $20 on the day of the show and can be purchased at the door.

The Celebration Ensemble members include Mallory Evans, from Next To Kin and The Apalachin Annies, vocals; Samuel B. Lupowitz from Noon Fifteen, Thru Spectrums, keys and vocals; solo artist Paul Shotwell, vocals; Thomas Sickler, from the Spelunkers, vocals and guitar; Stephen Simmons, from Ultra Vibe, and Mike Davis LBE, drums and percussion; Mary Tewksbury, Next To Kin and The Apalachin Annies, guitars; Brian Tyneway, lead guitars and vocals; Thomas Westcott, Ultra Vibe and Mike Davis LBE, bass and vocals; Michael Wu, Gunpoets, Randy McStine, Triple Down, The Thing, musical director, guitars, vocals, and some bass; and Special Guest, Jay Floyd.

To learn more about The Celebration Ensemble, visit www.facebook.com/The-Celebration-Ensemble-1312330742256977.

Contact Christina Di Stefano at tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com if you have additional questions.