Spencer-Candor Lions Club presents awards, installs officers at annual picnic

— Kevin Brown presented The Robert J. Uplinger Distinguished Service Award —

The Spencer-Candor Lions Club held their annual end of the year picnic last month. During the picnic, awards were presented, and other business was conducted.

Lion Carol Maltese presented the Robert J. Uplinger Distinguished Service Award to Kevin Brown of Spencer, N.Y.

According to the Lions Club, Kevin goes above and beyond to serve his community, clearing the pond for the Seymour Maltese Fishing Derby or offering a helping hand with a smile whenever needed in the community.

“Thank you Kevin Brown for your service,” the club wrote in a recent press release.

Lion Carol Maltese also presented the Lion of the Year Award to Lion Rose Ryant. Lion Carol Maltese presented the award, which is voted on by the club’s membership.

The club stated that Lion Rose Ryant is always ready to serve.

They wrote, in the announcement, “She cooks for the Ti-Li Luncheons, donates cans and bottles, and is Co-Chair of the Spencer Picnic Committee. Lion Rose is always a pleasure to serve alongside at any service project.”

The evening ended with a potluck dinner, along with the Installation of Officers by PDG David Noteboom.