Spencer-Candor Lions Club presents awards, installs officers at annual picnic

Spencer-Candor Lions Club presents awards, installs officers at annual picnicMembers of the Spencer-Candor Lions Club pose for a photo during their annual picnic and awards ceremony. (Provided photo)

Posted By: psadvert August 16, 2024

— Kevin Brown presented The Robert J. Uplinger Distinguished Service Award —

The Spencer-Candor Lions Club held their annual end of the year picnic last month. During the picnic, awards were presented, and other business was conducted.

Lion Carol Maltese presented the Robert J. Uplinger Distinguished Service Award to Kevin Brown of Spencer, N.Y. 

Lion Carol Maltese presents the Robert J Uplinger Distinguished Service Award to Kevin Brown of Spencer, N.Y. (Provided photo)

According to the Lions Club, Kevin goes above and beyond to serve his community, clearing the pond for the Seymour Maltese Fishing Derby or offering a helping hand with a smile whenever needed in the community.  

“Thank you Kevin Brown for your service,” the club wrote in a recent press release.

Robert J. Uplinger recipient Kevin Brown is pictured with his family and Lion Carol. (Provided photo)

Lion Carol Maltese also presented the Lion of the Year Award to Lion Rose Ryant. Lion Carol Maltese presented the award, which is voted on by the club’s membership.

Pictured, Lion of the Year Rose Ryant was joined for the presentation by her granddaughter. Lion Carol Maltese, on the left, presented the award. (Provided photo)

The club stated that Lion Rose Ryant is always ready to serve.  

They wrote, in the announcement, “She cooks for the Ti-Li Luncheons, donates cans and bottles, and is Co-Chair of the Spencer Picnic Committee. Lion Rose is always a pleasure to serve alongside at any service project.”  

Pictured is Spencer-Candor Lions Club President Dave O’Konsky and PDG Dave Noteboom. (Provided photo)

The evening ended with a potluck dinner, along with the Installation of Officers by PDG David Noteboom.

