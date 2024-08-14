Readers’ Column for the week of August 11, 2024

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

I’d like to say thanks a bunch to Eleanor, it was so incredibly amazing to meet you! Hope seeing this brings a smile to your face, and know I’m thinking of you often!

~

I have a free recline chair in perfect and clean condition. It was a lift chair but the lift part broke, so it can only be a recliner or a regular chair. Call (607) 605-3564.

~

On Saturday, 30 million gallons of raw untreated sewage was once again dumped into the Susquehanna River. Happy boating, happy fishing!

~

I’ve always lived in this area and always thought that the educational systems here are pretty darn good, but reading all these comments in this column the last year or so, I just have to wonder. Do we really have that many dropouts? I’ve never seen so many idiotic, slanderous and just plain stupid comments made, especially from the republicans.

~

I have a set of dishes I would like to give away. If interested, please leave your number.

~

I saw last week’s article about the spotted Lantern fly. I remember reading or hearing that Pennsylvania’s motto was, if you could see it, you squish it or stomp it. Just a precaution to keep it from spreading, and I did not see anything in the article about what we should do if you find one, so basically, just kill it.

~

I am so tired of everything being on Facebook. When are people going to realize that not everyone has a computer? There should be more consideration to people with no technology to be more informed without using Facebook, which not everyone sees.

~

I just want to give a shout out to all those that made the skate park happen down in Marvin Park in the village of Owego. I saw about 18 people on Sunday just having a great time down there. What a wonderful job, and it’s good to see people out enjoying it. Thank you!

~

I live in Owego on Winchell Road. Our road is in desperate need of repair. I called last year and was told it would be done this spring. I have called three times this year and have never gotten anyone to return my calls.

~

Boy, nothing says welcome to rural Tioga County more than a tar / stoned state route, yes Route 38B in Newark Valley. I can’t wait until they tar / stone Route 38, that road is pathetic.

~

I would like to address the people who leave and enter the stores at the Town Square Mall. I have never seen so many arrogant and ignorant people in my life. They just walk out of the store and cross the street without looking either way. I realize people in the crosswalk have the right of way. When I wave to people crossing the street it would be nice if they would acknowledge you in some way. The worst offenders are the ones that leave and enter Sam’s Club.

National Political Viewpoints

Character, quality, justice, compassion vs. power and privilege: A monolithic mega, MAGA monster.

~

Non-disputable facts: Vice President Harris is an ex-prosecutor. Donald Trump is a convicted felon. Harris has prosecuted sex crimes. Donald Trump was found guilty of sex crimes. Kamala Harris prosecuted fraud. Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of fraud. Who do you want to be our next president – a successful law and order prosecutor or a convict? If you are a law-abiding citizen, the choice is clear.

~

Did anybody happen to see the news about the lady in Lincoln, Nebraska? She can’t do it anymore with the property tax increase. She’s struggling, this Lincoln mom; well, my heart goes out to you honey. Just think about New York State, people are losing their homes because they can’t afford these high taxes and we got a governor that really doesn’t care. Nobody cares that you’re losing your home, your footage, your neighbors, nobody cares. They just keep increasing those taxes. Something has to be done with these people. It’s time to shake the bag out and find somebody that can do something about these taxes.

~

Kudos to Jim Outman, for your recent Letter to the Editor. He was right on; the truth is in your letter. It was perfect! If only people would really wise up. We need somebody in there to make America great again. We need Trump! Thank you for writing such a beautiful letter!

~

Well, it appears the Democrats are handling Kamala just like Joe, she’s been hidden away from the press, and she’s got nothing that she can talk about as being good for the country. Joe hid in the basement and they’re keeping Kamala away from the press. Again, they’re not confident in letting her speak. And now I’m reading they’re saying the West Nile Virus is back. Here we go again! The Democrats have so many tricks up their sleeves. It’s just unbelievable!

~

I fear for the future of our country. If Harris becomes president our country will be going the way of the Roman Empire. It will be history. Think about it.

~

As it turns out, 14% of illegal aliens have admitted that they are registered to vote, and people wonder why they think the Democrats cheat. Just another example, and 14% is probably low. What a threat to democracy you people are.

~

Trump’s vice presidential pick has some different ideas on voting. Parents of children would get more votes than childless Americans. Women in abusive marriages shouldn’t be allowed to get divorced. Women who become pregnant from rape or incest must carry the child to birth. He calls rape and incest an inconvenience. He also believes the government should track women across state lines for abortion. Sounds like some weird ideas to bring to freedom loving Americans.

~

All you Democrats that think the felony charges against Trump are real are stupid. Everybody knows they’re a bunch of crap brought by the Trump haters.

~

The MAGA party is obsessed with the personal lives of Americans. They’re willing to use the power of the government to force others to live by their values rather than their own comes across as pretty weird. This is what the MAGA Project 2025 wants to impose on the American people. MAGA and Trump want to cancel our rights to live freely as our constitution allows. Pretty weird!

~

Hello, after reading Florence Alpert’s half-truths again in the Pennysaver, I have to respond, I hate to, but I have to. First of all, Kamala Harris does not support defunding the police, that’s more Republican crap. You can check that off if you want to, but I know you republicans won’t do that because you don’t want to know the truth, you watch Fox News. Second of all, if you’re the party of law and order, why does Trump condone beating police at the riot on Jan. 6? And then he said he’s going to pardon them, and that’s the party of law and order you want? The third part, if Harris’s people didn’t like her so bad, how come 42 of President Donald J. Trump’s people do not endorse him for president? They worked for him before and do not endorse him now. So tell me how this is working out. Explain that Ms. Alpert.

~

Aren’t you people sick and tired of what’s coming out of Trump’s pie hole? Everything is so negative. All he does is call fellow politicians names, and he puts down people. He has nothing positive to say. I just don’t see what you people see in him other than he’s a republican. I got to tell you right now, you’ve got to pick your country over your party.

~

Well, the lying fake news is at it again. Kamala Harris has pretty much been a laughingstock since the 2020 debates where she dropped out after one debate, and has done absolutely nothing at the borders and in every other job she’s had. Now the fake news is making her out to be this wonderful, terrific, brilliant woman, the next Margaret Thatcher. Unbelievable! Do you think that people are that stupid?

~

Today on TV I saw Nancy Pelosi saying that Joe Biden belongs on Mount Rushmore. What is wrong with you people? Do you really not realize that he is the worst president in history, by far? Mount Rushmore? What a joke!

~

It’s no surprise Harris is not agreeing to any interviews. That’s her way of hiding in the basement. She has nothing to run on and she’s afraid of those hard questions that would come her way. Neither Harris nor Walz could run a gated community, let alone our country.

~

So all the democratic efforts to keep President Trump out of the White House this November have failed. They would have stood a better chance had they used that effort to serve the American people and to solve inflation, crime, illegal immigration, and the Middle East. But they don’t know how. They have no plans.

~

Just when I thought it couldn’t get any worse, Harris picks Walz for VP. He’s worse than Biden! He wants driver’s licenses, free college, and free healthcare for migrants, open borders, weak crime, criminals out of jail, and children altering their gender without parent or guardian notification. God help us all. Please vote no!

~

The Democratic rally they had in Philadelphia was so refreshing as opposed to Donald Trump’s stale agenda. At least Kamala Harris and Jim Walz have class, something the Trumpsters do not have nor will ever have. They have such a positive outlook for America as opposed to Trump’s Make America Great, meaning America’s not great. And I just love how she wants to unite the country. She’ll take anybody into her camp as opposed to Trump, who excludes certain people.

~

You Democrats crack me up. You’re always moaning and complaining about following science. Well then, why are you putting tampon machines in the boy’s bathroom? Men don’t need tampons. Hypocrites, follow the science. You people are ridiculous!

~

In Kamala’s ads she tells us the Democrats will help the economy so people won’t have to work two jobs to pay their bills. Who does she think put us in this position? Someone please tell her there’s a Democrat in the Oval Office now.

~

MSNBC, CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS Learning, none of these news networks were sued for lying. When it comes to Fox and Friends they’ve been sued not once, but twice so far for lying to the American people, and yet you people still tune in? Something’s not right with you people. I don’t understand that. I don’t listen to liars. You lie to me once or twice; I’m done with you.

~

You know what a threat to democracy is? When you try to have your political opponent assassinated.

~

So Tim Walz is asking for safety in the streets. That’s pretty rich coming from a guy that four years ago let Minneapolis burn to the ground under his leadership.

~

I see Kamala Harris picked her running mate, Tim Walz. Back in 1995, in September, when he was 28, he was speeding 80 mph, the police stopped him, and he blew .21 and was arrested for DUI. Also, he was a teacher and a football coach. A very bad character, she knows how to pick them. People, wise up! This was in Nebraska, think of who you really want to be President and Vice President. Who do you want to help make America Great Again, you know as the slogan goes? We need help. Americans need help. Please people, vote with your brain. We need good people there. God bless America! God bless everybody!

~

Much had been said about Biden, now is the time to talk about Trump. Trump is too OLD, Trump is OBESE and UNHEALTHY, Trump is nonsensical and a LIAR, Trump is a FRAUD, Trump is an ADULTERER, and Trump is a DANGER to national security.

~

Tim Walz was described by Kamala as “principled leadership”. Really? Remember the Minneapolis 2020 riots? For his military career he was in the National Guard, serving in the Arctic Circle and New Ulm, Minnesota; “fighting” floods and tornadoes. He spent a half of a year in Europe with Operation Enduring Freedom, “retiring” because he did not complete coursework at the US Army Sergeants Major Academy.

~

I am one that has not been a Trumpster. In these last few years my eyes are as open as the border. It’s not about being loyal to your party; it’s about the future of our country and the world. We live in these small towns and away from the impact of what’s going on in America. But we feel a lot of the effects. Shutting down drilling has affected everyone. Cost to the consumers has risen on everything. No longer self-sufficient, but depending on our enemies for supplies. The border, millions have entered our country illegally. I have no problem with coming here legally and feel for all that have come and gone through the proper channels. Sad but true, the world is in trouble. This administration has been so weak from day one and our enemies know it. As November approaches, ask yourself, “Am I better off today than four years ago?” “Is my dislike for Donald Trump worth the demise of the United States of America?”

~

I find it interesting that a person from Candor is so concerned about immigration at the southern border, yet she apparently doesn’t take the time to look up the true facts and statistics because then she would know that more people have been turned away at the border than during the previous administration. And in this conservative area where we believe in old-fashioned moral values, how can anyone support a candidate who has spent his entire adult life lying, cheating and stealing? His list of sins is long. And you don’t have to blame the liberal media for any of them. Just watch his speeches and read his own words. Shame on us if we vote for him again.

~

Well, well, Harris didn’t choose Governor Shapiro, of Pennsylvania to be her VP.

What a surprise!

~

Two of the biggest assets to the Harris-Walz campaign are Trump and Vance. All they have to do is open their mouths.

~

“Dictator: a ruler (often an usurper) with UNRESTRICTED authority; a person with supreme authority in any sphere; a dominating person.” PUTIN – not TRUMP!

~

This week the car insurance came, it is nearly double from 3.8 years ago. The water bill goes up every month, but the same usage. Village taxes are insane. I’m on a fixed income, and NOONE is going to hire an 80 year old, even part time. The kids are college grads (WHO PAID THEIR OWN WAY) but are struggling themselves. I AM SICK OF IT! Anyone who votes Democrat is either a member of the elite who can afford to cope with higher bills every month or is eligible for some kind of assistance. What about the rest of us? Bottom line, at this point, I don’t give a fluff about personality; I care about month-to-month survival.

~

Everything Trump did as president Biden undid. The border was closed and Biden opened it. Possibly 20 million illegals came across our border. The Democrats want to allow them to vote now. Kamala was in charge. The so-called border bill allowed 5,000 illegals a day to cross our border. Every executive order Biden reversed was not for the good of the country. No matter what the liar and chief says, the fact is he was given a 1.4% inflation rate, the border was secure, and there were no new wars. He’s responsible for the Afghanistan debacle that left 13 Americans dead and there were multiple injuries. The recovery under Trump after COVID was going great. As for Jan. 6, if the investigation was so honest, why did Democrats destroy records?