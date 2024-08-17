Build and Grow event at Berkshire Creekside Park

In a joint effort to promote businesses in Northern Tioga County, the Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Town of Berkshire to hold what they are calling a “Build & Grow” event at the Berkshire Creekside Park, 16 Railroad Ave., on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Local businesses will have tables or booths set up along the park walkway for residents to get acquainted with the services available from their neighbors, particularly in the building and repair trades, produce production, and home goods.

Participants will learn where these businesses are located, what they have to offer, and how they can be contacted.

This will be a special opportunity for residents to become more acquainted with their newest neighbors, the Amish, and longtime residents and businesses will also be represented.

If you have a business and would like to participate, contact George Lohmann at (607) 765-1198 or email to tiogactc@gmail.com.