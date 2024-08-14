Tioga County Property Transactions

On July 31, 2024, property located at Welch Road, Town of Owego, from Brown Family Trust to Sustainable Farm Life LLC for $55,000.

On July 31, 2024, property located at 570 Old Barton Rd., Town of Barton, from Sylvan and Esther Peight to Jeffrey Hurst and Janice Horing for $140,000.

On July 31, 2024, property located at US Bank National Trust Company National Association Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Trustee to Joshua Seeley for $70,000.

On July 31, 2024, property located at 13331 State Rt. 38, Town of Richford, from Dakota Jordan to Brinley Butcher for $189,740.

On Aug. 1, 2024, property located at 95 Spring St., Village of Waverly, from Jessica Schwenk to Hannah Stein for $190,000.

On Aug. 1, 2024, property located at 46 Rock St., Village of Newark Valley, from Benjamin McCluhan to Anthony Farnsworth for $10,000.

On Aug. 1, 2024, property located at 412 Dawson Hill Rd., Town of Spencer, from Lawrence Bleck to Matthew and Richard Merrick for $130,000.

On Aug. 1, 2024, property located at 256 Owego St., Village of Candor, from Judith Winckler to Julie Knighton for $213,260.

On Aug. 1, 2024, property located at 21 Meadow Lane, Town of Owego, from Estate of Frank Ciganek to Dixie Wheaton and Jamie Bozon for $171,000.

On Aug. 2, 2024, property located at 185 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from William Bellingham and Anneliese Tremper to Staci Gould and Amanda Talley for $155,000.

On Aug. 2, 2024, property located at 8784 State Rt. 17C, Town of Owego, from James Setzer to Pompeii Ventures LLC for $250,000.

On Aug. 2, 2024, property located at 1065 N. Ketchumville Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Alvin Jr., Edward and George Steenrod As Distributees, and Alvin Steenrod By Distributees to William and Penny Spoonhower for $55,639.

On Aug. 5, 2024, property located at 87 Ithaca Rd., Town of Candor, from Gerald Feenaughty to Shane Feenaughty for $120,000.

On Aug. 5, 2024, property located at 443 East Main St., Village of Owego, from Elaine Jackson to Nathaniel Beaver for $87,600.

On Aug. 5, 2024, property located at Waverly Street, Village of Waverly, to Mike and Sharon McCutcheon to Radha Khatoria for $17,000.

On Aug. 5, 2024, property located at State Route 38, Town of Owego, from Patrick and Sharon Hogan to ABC Storage Inc. for $1,500.

On Aug. 5, 2024, property located at Fairfield Road, Town of Candor, from Ronald Kalwara to Nathan and Kristina Burkholder for $200,000.