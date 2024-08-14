Raksha Bandhan – A Celebration of Brotherhood

By Sister Chirya —

The beautiful Festival of Raksha Bandhan, celebrated annually in August, is a memorial of a time when humanity was united in a loving relationship with God that protected and uplifted them and created a heavenly renewed world. After a few thousand years had passed, the present era has modernized and limited this festival to relationships within the nuclear family, where sisters lovingly tie the threads of beautiful hand made ‘bracelets’ called Rakhis, around the wrist of their brothers to honor, protect, and pray for their well-being. The brother, in turn, promises to protect the dignity and honor of his sister and family.

To date, the customs and lessons demonstrated in this special celebration have kept the family strong, functional, caring, and united. Family members and friends remain close knit as it strengthens the bonding, respect, trust, and love among them.

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the full moon; the date this year is Monday, Aug. 19. When I am tied with this sacred thread of protection, the rakhi, I promise to stay in my original nature of peace, love, purity, wisdom, and mercy.

I remember to see myself as a soul with a body, rather than a body with a brain! Now, with soul conscious knowledge, I see others as also being children of God and part of my spiritual family.

This unlimited vision of universal brotherhood breaks all barriers of caste, creed, age, gender, religion, socioeconomic status, and color and personality traits. It shows us what relationships should be like characterized by love, respect, kindness, and empathy. Our vision is broadened to the entire earth as one family under the Fatherhood of God.

Currently, all religions and over 100 countries value and celebrate this festival.

Raksha Bandhan encourages respect for both genders, particularly women, to protect and ensure their equality and safety. Their protection and honor rests not only on brothers within their family, but also on every member of society.

No single individual can protect another person all the time, especially now with such a decline in moral values. Lust and anger start in the mind and are the root criminal causes, but positive change can happen with spiritual training and empowerment.

The antidote is to create pure feelings within, through the daily practice of meditation. This practice enables us to channel our thoughts in a positive direction and put a full stop to wasteful and negative body conscious thoughts. It creates purity of mind and brings happiness, wisdom and the power to keep on giving.

Yes, this is possible! My every thought, word, and action becomes one having good wishes; they work as my protection and stay with me forever!

In these times of potential and possibly deadly changes, the Supreme Father, bound to look after us, is surrounding and tying an ‘unlimited rakhi’ on his loving spiritual children with golden strings of pure love and light! Each time we meditate we can experience being tied and surrounded with God’s subtle ever present and loving bracelet ‘rakhi’ of light and might!

My pure thoughts and actions ensure I receive blessings from my loving spiritual Father, and I also receive good wishes from all souls, my brothers, and from my global family. Together these work as my protection and stay with me forever.

(Chirya Risely, of Owego, can be reached via email to bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org.)