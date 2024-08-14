Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of July 29, 2024 through Aug. 4, 2024 there were 94 calls for service, the department responded to three motor vehicle accidents, and two traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Robin E. Gleckler, age 56 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Court for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), for a Violation of Order of Protection. Gleckler was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Hailey M. McFadden, age 23 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on a Bench Warrant issued by Village of Owego Court for Burglary in the Second Degree (C Felony). McFadden was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Regan D. Tapia, age 22 of Candor, N.Y., was picked up on a Bench Warrant issued by Village of Owego Court for Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor). Tapia was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court, and Released on her Own Recognizance by Justice Hogan.

Jewel M. Luu, age 34 of Tioga, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Court for Trespassing (Violation). Luu was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Brooke L. Chrysler, age 28 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop on Front Street. Chrysler was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.