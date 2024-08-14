Gail’s Tails; The black cat mystery

By Gail Ghinger —

This week’s article is a little different. It is about black cats and the varied opinions about them. Some believe black cats are mean, possessed, or evil. Some say they have behavior problems. Some believe they are the most loving cats ever.

Since I have been rescuing cats, some 17 years now, the black ones are the most difficult to find homes for. I now have 13, some of which I’ve had for seven years.

I recently read in LIFE magazine, titled Cats, a story of a black cat named Midnight who saved a baby’s life. The article was about the girl, Stacey Rogers, who was born premature but went home after six weeks. She came down with a cold and went to the doctors, who told the parents to put a humidifier in the room.

The baby was having a hard time breathing, which the cat noticed and ran downstairs to the parents. Midnight jumped into their laps up and down. The parents thought this was strange, but ignored the cat.

A few minutes later the cat screamed out upstairs. The parents ran up to see what the problem was and saw Stacey, blue in her crib.

They rushed her to the hospital, giving her CPR on the way. Stacey survived, thanks to the cat’s unusual behavior and crying out to come upstairs. Animals are smarter than we give them credit for.

So here is Greg, after four years at Gail’s house he is still waiting for his forever home.

He came from a colony at Turner’s bridge four years ago. I took him to Tractor Supply a few times in the hopes to get him adopted, but it never happened. He is neutered, and his shots are updated.

Greg has six toes on his front feet. He gets along with others and loves to be petted.

He knows his name, so he comes when I call him. You know, black cats are very smart and the MOST affectionate. His coat is shiny and silky smooth.

Call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for Greg.

Bottles and cans may be donated at the Redemption Center to help pay for the vet care for the cats.