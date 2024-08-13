Tioga County Boys & Girls Club to dedicate expansion with ribbon cutting ceremony

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce recently announced they would cut a ribbon at the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club to help celebrate the club’s expansion and launch of their new Teen Center.

In May of 2023, Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and Jill Teeter, CEO and Director of the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club, broke ground for the construction of the future center. The project, at that time, was estimated at a cost of over $220,000, and added a 1,050 square foot teen center to the Erie Street side of the facility.

Now, and at 1 p.m. on Aug. 14, the project’s completion will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the club, located at 201 Erie St. in Owego.

The 1 p.m. ceremony will also celebrate the launch of the Teen Center, officially, and will offer an opportunity for guests to see the renovations and meet with the folks that made it all happen.

The project was made possible through the Floyd Hooker Foundation, Adam Weitsman and Family, the Community Foundation for South Central NY, the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers, the Fannie C. Hyde Charitable Trust, Les Wagner Foundation, Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation, Tioga State Bank Foundation, Tioga Downs Foundation, Visions Cares, and Visions Federal Credit Union.

You can learn more about the club at www.tiogabgca.org/.