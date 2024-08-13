Owego Free Academy Volleyball Team to host Emergency Blood Drive

By Wendy Post —

Owego Free Academy’s Volleyball team is joining efforts with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive, planned for Friday, Aug. 16, from 1-6 p.m. at the Owego Moose Lodge, located at 3 Goodrich Rd. in Owego. To donate, visit www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time.

The girls from OFA Volleyball volunteer their time for the blood drive event, and they donate too, as well as their friends from other sports.

“This effort teaches our youth the value behind donating blood and saving lives, and offers a way for them to give back to the community,” said Heather Gunther, who is assisting with organizing the event.

According to the American Red Cross, national blood supply has dropped 25% since July 1. All blood types are urgently needed.

In thanks for coming out to help overcome the shortage in August, get a $20 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. All donors at this drive will ALSO get a limited edition water bottle, all well helping the Owego volleyball team earn money.

“Save lives and help the community with your donation,” the American Red Cross stated, in a press release.

They continued, “The need for blood is constant, and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every two to three seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime.”

Visit www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time to sign up to donate.