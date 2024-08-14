Tioga County Sheriff’s Report

On July 30, 2024, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested Clint A. Loomis, age 46 of Binghamton, N.Y., for charges of Burglary in the 2nd degree, a class C felony, and Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree, a class D felony.

It is alleged that Loomis unlawfully entered a residence in Apalachin, N.Y. and stole property valued at over $3,000. Loomis was arraigned before Justice Patrick Hogan in the Town of Owego Court, where he was committed to the Tioga County Jail in lieu of no bail.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police Intelligence Center assisted with the investigation.

On July 31, 2024, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested Kevin C. Shappee, age 37 of Spencer, N.Y., for failure to register a new address as a sex offender (second offense), a class “D” felony.

It is alleged that Shappee, a level 2 sex offender who was registered to live in the City of Ithaca, N.Y., was living on property located on Hulbert Hollow Road in the Town of Spencer for more than ten calendar days without officially notifying law enforcement or the Division of Criminal Justice Services.

Shappee was arraigned before Justice Patrick Hogan in CAP Court where he was remanded to the Tioga County Jail Division without bail.