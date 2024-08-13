DRI Project Ribbon Cutting held for Nelson Development Group

A ribbon is cut on July 20 at 130 Temple St., the location of one of Owego’s most recently completed Downtown Revitalization Initiative, or DRI Project. Bruce Nelson, owner and developer at Nelson Development Group, cuts the ribbon at the grand opening ceremony. (Photo by Sebby S. Truesdail)
August 13, 2024
On July 26, the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, dignitaries and special guests gathered with Bruce Nelson, owner and developer at Nelson Development Group, to celebrate the completion of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative that created apartments in Owego for residents over the age of 55.
A sneak peek of the apartments at 130 Temple St. that were recently completed as part of Owego’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative. (Photo by Sebby S. Truesdail)
Located at 130 Temple St., Temple Estates is expected to have units available some time in August.
