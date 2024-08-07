Tioga County Property Transactions

On July 24, 2024, property located at 131 George St., Village of Owego, from Benjamin McCluhan to Ian Walley for $8,000.

On July 24, 2024, property located at 3905 Waverly Rd., Tioga, from Madhubahen Patel to Jay Ganesh Hospitality Corp. for $315,000.

On July 24, 2024, property located at 40 Ocapink Rd., Town of Berkshire, from John, Lena, Eli, and Emma Yoder to The Wetland Trust Inc. for $699,000.

On July 26, 2024, property located at 446 State Rt. 96, Tioga, from Raymond Thomas to Heather Lindsay for $45,000.

On July 26, 2024, property located at 6694 St. Rt. 38, Town of Newark Valley, from Michael Yammine to Bevon Barnett for $185,000.

On July 26, 2024, property located at 1356 Marshland Rd., Town of Owego from Sean and Stephanie Reardon to Zachary and Meghan Goforth for $311,000.

On July 26, 2024, property located at 20 Rebecca Dr., Town of Owego, from Robert and Carol Strano to Rosemarie Harris for $349,900.

On July 29, 2024, property located at 111 Campbell Hill Rd., Tioga, from Korben Grover to Matthew Stahlecker for $232,000.

On July 29, 2024, property located at 2498 Upper Briggs Hollow Rd., Town of Nichols, from Ronald Traue to Jennifer Cornwell for $10,000.

On July 29, 2024, property located at 51 Kelsey Rd., Town of Candor, from Joyce Aman to James Romack for $15,000.

On July 29, 2024, property located at 4668 Foster Valley Rd., Town of Owego, from Elyssa Brege to Brian & Michelle Drake for $385,000.

On July 29, 2024, property located at 3965 Waverly Rd., Tioga, from Frank Wiles to Anton Sarossy-Christon for $200,000.

On July 29, 2024, property located at 18 Azalea Dr., Town of Owego, from Erin Wise to Daniel and Kara Mallery for $440,000.

On July 29, 2024, property located at State Route 38, Town of Richford, from Garrett Jr. and Joyce Vandeweert to Nicholas Emmick for $30,000.

On July 29, 2024, property located at 69 Dean St., Village of Nichols, from Timothy and Jennifer Sessaman to Shelby Nagle and Christopher Hull II for $223,000.

On July 30, 2024, property located at 25 Cooper Dr., Town of Owego, from Kara Mallery to Heather Hoffman for $239,900.

On July 30, 2024, property located at 262 Prospect St., Village of Owego, from Seth and Megan Guiles to Ryan Coleman for $180,300.

On July 30, 2024, property located at 4234 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from CIP Capital LLC to Joanne Hickok for $71,957.

On July 30, 2024, property located at 3 Tioga Blvd., Town of Owego, from Shlomo Zeitouni to 607 Property Development LLC for $450,000.

On July 30, 2024, property located at 228 Hartwell Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Margaret Weismore to Anthony and Stephanie Rundell for $55,000.

On July 30, 2024, property located at 19 Apple Blossom Rd., Village of Owego, from Austyn and Justine Bostwick to Adnan Rakin for $354,000.