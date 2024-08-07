Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —
Do I look familiar? I was here last April trying to get adopted. As you may recall, I was a stray in Endicott back in 2020 and was living outside with Peanut and Blondie. They went back to Endicott to live with the woman who fed us but I stayed behind because I was the wild child.
Gail said she could work with me and eventually find me a home. It took a year or so for me to let her touch me, but now I don’t mind.
I tested negative for diseases and my shots are good until December of 2025. So please, if you want a cat that comes when called, like I do, please call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and say I want Bingo, the male tuxedo. I’ve been waiting four long years to find a home.
Donations can be made for us at Up the Creek Consignment or at the Redemption Center, where you can donate cash or cans to feed us.
