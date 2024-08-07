Letter: A compassionate candidate

Dear Editor,

This letter is in response to a submission by a reader who said they were a Christian and encouraged readers not to vote for Trump. They went on to say that he was not compassionate and caring.

I am a Christian and must admit at times that Donald Trump’s actions and tweets often bother me. However, I don’t think you are seeing the forest for the trees. You say not to vote for Trump but turn a blind eye to the policies that Kamala Harris promotes.

Is it compassionate to deliberately leave the southern border wide open so drug dealers can peddle fentanyl, killing thousands of our citizens?

Is it compassionate to allow un-vetted illegal immigrants to come in and displace veterans who now are living on the streets?

Is it compassionate to turn a blind eye to the sex and children trafficking run rampant?

Is it compassionate to promote the “defund the police” movement and pay bail for criminals who returned to the streets and murdered others?

Is it compassionate to push for the transitioning of minors who want sex changes without the parent’s knowledge? Many countries already around the world have outlawed this practice for minors.

Is it compassionate to promote abortion that kills the most vulnerable, even up to birth?

Is it compassionate to weaponize the FBI that went into Catholic Churches and called members terrorists because of their pro-life positions?

Do you think it was compassionate to help hide the fact that Joe Biden was cognitively impaired for much of his presidency? Not only that, but to meet with Obama several times, and threatened Biden with removal through the 25th amendment?

There is a reason that 92% percent of Kamala Harris staff stopped working with her. It’s because she is a bully.

You may not like Trump or his tweets, but it is by far a much better compassionate vote for him because of his policies.

Sincerely,

Jim Outman

Owego, N.Y.