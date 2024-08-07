Become a Judge of Yourself – Power to Judge; Judging a person does not define who they are; it defines who you are

By Sister Chirya —

The one who becomes the judge of the self and not of others, is free from criticizing others unnecessarily. Here’s a simple example, as written by Jonathan Kestenbau.

A young couple moved into a new house. The next morning, while they were eating breakfast, the young woman saw her neighbor hanging the washing outside.

“That laundry is not very clean, she doesn’t know how to wash correctly,” said the woman, adding, “Perhaps she needs better detergent.”

Her husband looked on, remaining silent. Every time her neighbor hung her wash out to dry, the young woman made the same comments.

A month later the young woman was surprised to see a nice clean wash on the line and said to her husband, “Look, she’s finally learned how to wash correctly. I wonder who taught her this?”

The husband replied, “Actually, I got up early this morning and finally cleaned the windows.”

And so it is with life; what we see when watching others depends on the clarity of the window through which we look. So don’t be too quick to judge others, especially if your perspective of life is clouded by anger, jealousy, negativity, or unfulfilled desires. We create a new thought every 2 seconds or sometimes even less than that.

This speed of thinking increases when we are in discomfort or under the negative influence of an external situation. However, the internal thinking being, I, the soul, have created the situation. The situations have been created through my own reaction to the situation, by my internal negative thoughts, and my personality traits.

The solution is to look for goodness in everything; goodness is there. Our goal is to find it. In every person, recognize the best is there.

In every situation, the positive is there, and our opportunity is to see it. In every problem our responsibility is to provide the solution. You simply need to be quiet enough within to pick it up.

Remember, each passing moment is the most valuable. The quality moments are those when the soul is focused, free from negativity and worry, and in the present.

When your mind is noisy you become critical and pick up negativity and waste thoughts. Just like with a pool of water. When the water is still it reﬂects light from the sun, moon, and the stars; but when the water is noisy or dirty it reflects confusion.

When your mind is still, quiet, and clean, it reﬂects your positivity and you experience each moment in pleasure and appreciation.

(Chirya Risely, of Owego, can be reached via email to bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Sister Chirya is a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years. She published Globally. Join Peace Village as they celebrate the 25th year of spiritual services this year. For details call [518] 589-5000 or visit www.peacevillageretreat.org.)