Catholic Charities of Tompkins / Tioga to host Back to School Party; Free backpack giveaway event planned for August 12

Catholic Charities of Tompkins / Tioga (CCTT) is busy getting ready for another annual Back to School Party for Tioga County.

On Monday, Aug. 12, the non-profit is hosting their annual Back to School Party for everyone in the community to enjoy. The event will take place on the Tioga Central School campus, located at 27 Fifth Ave. in Tioga Center, N.Y., from 10 a.m. to noon.

Last year, CCTT provided 300 backpacks and thousands of school supplies to local families at this event. School-aged children, from Pre-K to high school, can pick out a free backpack and any needed school supplies.

Andy & Sons Barbershop will be providing some free haircuts again this year. There will be fun activities and games, as well as information and resources from several local organizations that will be participating.

This year’s Back to School Party is once again sponsored through a generous grant from M&T Bank. Students must be present to receive a backpack and supplies.

This event is organized and hosted by Catholic Charities. Any student and family from Tioga County are welcome to attend this completely free event.

If your organization or group would like to participate in this event, or if you’re interested in volunteering, contact Michelle McLaren by calling (607) 272-5062 ext. 311, or by email to michelle.mclaren@dor.org.