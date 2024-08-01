Pork Chop BBQ returns to the Fair!

By JoAnn R. Walter —

On the last day of the Tioga County Fair, Saturday, Aug. 10, a Tioga County Youth Pork Chop BBQ will be served up, and just prior to the livestock auction at 6 p.m.

Jake Brown, Legislative Representative for CCE-Tioga’s Board of Directors, reminisced about an annual Pork Chop BBQ that had been part of the fair activities from the late 1960’s until 1996-97.

Brown shared that parents and grandparents of current members recalled how much they looked forward to the event.

With enthusiasm, 2024 brings back the Tioga County Youth Pork Chop BBQ to the Tioga County Fair, and hosted by the Tioga County Farm Bureau.

Brown remarked, “A lot of people remember the delicious Pork Chop BBQ from years past,” and added that many are looking forward to its revival this year.

It is recommended that individuals purchase pre-sale tickets for the Pork Chop BBQ since there is a limit on the number of dinners that will be sold.

Dinners will be served from 3 p.m. until approximately 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 10 in the Youth Building on the Tioga County Fairgrounds.

Tickets are $15 each. Dinners include a pork chop, baked beans, applesauce, coleslaw, salt potatoes, a dessert cookie, and drink.

Proceeds will benefit the Owego FFA and 4-H education.

The Pork Chop BBQ is planned just prior to the livestock auction on Saturday evening. Brown said the auction features beef, swine, goat, sheep, and chickens.

Additionally, Brown mentioned that he is excited for everyone to see the projects that youth have been diligently working on and preparing to show at the fair, along with other activities that the youth have been involved with.

4-H youth work all year long to raise their animals, and then present them at the fair. The livestock auction teaches youth how to market their animals, how to promote their product, and also how to communicate with buyers. Many use a portion of their earnings to prepare for the next fair.

Organizers encourage the community to come out and interact with the youth and show their support.

The livestock auction is open to the public. The community and potential buyers can meet 4-H members and see their animals prior to the sale.

Presale tickets for the Pork Chop BBQ can be purchased at Englebert Farms in Nichols, Home Central, Ward & Van Scoy, and Johnson’s Pools & Spas, all in Owego, and then Goodrich Auctions in Newark Valley, and Route 96 Power & Paddle in Candor.

For questions regarding tickets, contact Jake Brown via email to wmjbrown@gmail.com. You can also call the CCE-Tioga office at (607) 659-5694 or email to tioga@cornell.edu.

To learn more about 4-H Youth Development in Tioga County, visit tioga.cce.cornell.edu.