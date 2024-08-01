‘The Nature of Us: Exploring Allegories of Nature and Human Development’ – Paintings by Lori Farist at TAC

Tioga Arts Council recently announced its August exhibition, The Nature of Us: Exploring Allegories of Nature and Human Development – Paintings by Lori Farist. The exhibition opens on First Friday, Aug. 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Main Gallery located at 179 Front St. in Owego. Join them for an Artist Talk at 6 p.m.

Farist is an Upstate New York artist that uses both traditional and intuitive painting techniques to create art that is tangible and interesting. Her inspiration comes from the reflective and dynamic qualities of nature and human development. Each piece is uniquely crafted over several weeks and through a process that is both self-constructive criticism and intuition. Her goal is to connect the viewer to the art.

Farist studied both formerly in college in New Jersey as well as through workshops. Her education, along with exploration and experience, has given her the tools to express herself fully. She has been in several juried shows, won awards, and has had solo shows.

“I am focused on broadening my experience as an artist and enjoy sharing what I know with others,” said Farist.

The exhibit, following the Aug. 2 opening, will run Wednesday through Saturday through the month of August.

To learn more about Lori Farist and her work, visit https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/lori-farist/shop.

Contact Christina Di Stefano at tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com if you have additional questions.

The Kirby Band sponsored this exhibition.