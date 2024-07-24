Increase Your Inner Beauty; What makes us naturally beautiful is our personality and character

By Sister Chirya —

My wish for you today is for you to embrace your true self, and increase your Inner Beauty. Time and again we hear our real quality is not making the physical body attractive, but in increasing our inner beauty.

Inner beauty is the collective vibration of your thoughts, feelings, attitude, behaviors, habits, values and personality traits. When we focus and embrace our true self, we radiate a natural beauty. Natural beauty is not about physical appearance. It is about having a beautiful heart, mind, and soul. It is about kindness, compassion, gentleness, and humility, loving and uplifting others.

We all know that deep down a person’s inner beauty is more valuable than their physical appearance. Yet society today is using cosmetics, makeup, and even surgeries to look beautiful. Many ladies today become artificial, thinking makeup makes a woman beautiful.

However, a woman’s character defines her beauty. A woman’s personality is what makes her beautiful. If you have an ugly character or personality, no amount of makeup can decorate it. The earlier the young growing woman knows this, the better it is for her as she will spend less money, and spend more time on her character and personality rather than on makeup kits; for makeup is useless and cannot cover up an ugly character.

To increase inner beauty, meditate every morning and study spiritual knowledge for at least 20 minutes to consciously create powerful, pure, and positive thoughts. Our quality of thinking creates feelings, and our thoughts are automatically reflected in our physical appearance.

Aware of yourself as a soul automatically radiates natural beauty. Meditation increases our beauty and power as it feeds the soul with positive energy, and makes our thoughts free of negativity and weakness.

When we meditate we first experience ourselves as a soul, a sparkling star, at the center of the forehead, radiating peace, love and joy. In this pure feeling, travel as a being of light beyond the physical Universe to the silent soul world and connect with God.

Daily, take time to connect with this Supreme Being of perfect spiritual light and might and be filled with pure power. Inner beauty is this pure power of the light radiating from your thoughts and feelings and reflected outwardly through your eyes.

Be the person to create magic with your smile, eyes, and loving personality. Be the burst of sunshine in someone’s day. Let this light from God shine through your heart and soul.

Life is an echo. What you send out comes back. Radiate love. Never lose your spirituality. Be true to yourself, the beautiful you within. Inspire all you meet, look for the positive in a negative and never judge another.

Spread joy. Be the source of courage and strength. Be like a mirror; reflect what you feel, think, and would like to see in others. Give respect, kindness, sincerity, inspiration, and honesty.

Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier!

(Chirya Risely, of Owego, can be reached via email to bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Sister Chirya is a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years. She published Globally. Join Peace Village as they celebrate their 25th year of spiritual services this year. For details call [518] 589-5000 or visit www.peacevillageretreat.org.)