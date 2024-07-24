The Old Coot leans to the left, and the right

By Merlin Lessler —

I have a balance problem. I’ve had it for years; I get along just fine with it. I often use a walking stick, the same one I used to hike up the high peaks in the White Mountains of New Hampshire with my daughters and son. It was a great adventure every year starting in the mid 1970’s and ending with my last climb when I turned 75.

Anyhow, the nerves in my legs have gone on strike; they tell my brain that I am tilting to the side, when I’m not. It makes me adjust to the “fake news” from below. My eyes recognize the lie and set me straight. In the process, I wander from vertical a bit.

When someone asked me what was wrong when they saw me with a stick I would go into a long windbag explanation of the balance issue. Now I lie, “Oh no big deal, I have a trick knee.” (Who doesn’t at my age?)

I had two reasons for the lie. When I had explained the balance quirk it was too much information and people’s eyes glazed over. And, their reply usually was, “I always knew you were unbalanced!”

The other day I was walking along East Main Street; Sister Mary O’Brien was coming toward me on the opposite side of the road.

“Hey Old Coot,” she yelled over to me. “What’s going on with the stick?”

I couldn’t lie to her; she can spot a lie a mile away, so I went into the balance issue. She didn’t say it, but I could read what the grin on her face said, “I always thought you were unbalanced, ha ha!”

I’m making this whole thing sound more of an issue than it is. It compromises my lifestyle, not at all. Except, there is always an exception, isn’t there. Except when I walk out of a bar or restaurant serving adult beverages, places I go without the walking stick. When I get up to leave, and have to weave through a crowd of people and around tables, I look a little tipsy.

I get a look that says, “Look at that old guy; he’s drunk.”

When I bump into people, or a table, I quickly explain, “I’m not drunk; I have a balance problem.”

I doubt if anyone believes it. But it makes me feel good. The only real danger I face is getting stopped by the police and made to walk a white line. I’d fail. I’d have to sit in the slammer until a blood test showed my beverage of choice had been Pepsi Cola.

Comments, complaints? – Send to mlessler7@gmail.com.