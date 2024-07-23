Dulcimer raffle to benefit Newark Valley Historical Society  

By JoAnn R. Walter —

2024 marks the 30th year that Maine, N.Y. resident Bernd Krause will be participating at the Newark Valley Apple Festival. This year the popular festival is scheduled for Oct. 5 and 6 at the Bement-Billings Farmstead, located along Route 38 in Newark Valley, N.Y.

Krause has been building guitars, ukuleles, and banjos for over 45 years, as well as handcrafted Appalachian-style dulcimers.

It’s the lesser-known dulcimer that brings Krause to the Apple Festival every year, and where he sets up a booth to display his incredible handiwork. Krause presents a demonstration on his one-of-a-kind techniques, and discusses the instrument with fest-goers who are unfamiliar with it.

Krause noted, “The dulcimer is one of two true American instruments, the other being the banjo.”

Krause remarked, “To thank the Newark Valley Historical Society for the opportunity to be a part of the Apple Festival for 30 years, I built and am donating a special dulcimer to be raffled off as a fundraiser.”

The dulcimer was developed in the American Appalachian Mountains in the early 19th century. Today its sweet sound is used in several genres of music, from folk to blues, as well as jazz, rock and roll, and more.

Krause explained that several well-known artists have used the dulcimer in their music; artists such as Joni Mitchell, Cyndi Lauper, Bruce Hornsby, and even Aerosmith and Led Zeppelin, to name a few.

It was while at a Dolly Parton concert in Rochester, N.Y. that Krause was first introduced to the dulcimer. After that concert, some three decades ago, and from a request by his wife to make one, he was inspired to craft his own.

Interestingly, Dolly Parton now owns one of Krause’s dulcimers, and has played it at live concerts. Krause also mentioned that country music star Clint Black also owns one of his dulcimers.

Krause has since handcrafted upwards of 400 dulcimers. His design features just two sound holes, along with a curved back. Krause explained that the slight curve lifts the instrument up from the player’s lap, and in a way to improve its sound and lengthen its longevity.

He often gives presentations to local organizations and schools, and has also taught the young and old alike to play.

Amazingly, Krause remarked that he is still using the wood from a walnut tree he cut down on his property back in 1982. Since kiln drying can result in wood becoming brittle, Krause explained that he patiently waited about nine years for the walnut wood to dry naturally, and uses it often in his instrument making.

And, depending on the type of wood used, Krause said, the sounds emanating from the dulcimer vary from loud to mellow.

For the dulcimer he recently built and donated to be raffled off as a fundraiser for the Newark Valley Historical Society, Krause noted that the special piece is made of sweet gum, Sitka spruce and mahogany, and comes with a custom hard-shell case. The Sitka spruce traveled all the way to Krause’s workshop from Sitka, Alaska.

In honor of the Apple Festival, the sound holes on the instrument are apple-shaped, and then on the back is an apple inlay made of red heart.

The dulcimer will be on display at Depot Friday Nights in Newark Valley through the end of August, as well as at the Apple Festival. Raffle tickets are $3 each, or four for $10. The value of the dulcimer is $850. Proceeds will benefit the Newark Valley Historical Society.

Depot Friday Nights is celebrating its 20th season this year. You can learn more at www.nvhistory.org.