The Village of Owego is now a Bronze Certified Climate Smart Community

Climate Smart Communities (CSC) is a New York State program that helps local governments take action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to a changing climate. On June 27, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced 22 New Bronze Certified Climate Smart Communities. The Village of Owego was among them. This certification reflects local action and projects in support of New York State’s efforts towards climate leadership.

“These exceptional communities are helping DEC celebrate the 10th anniversary of the State’s Climate Smart Certification program by demonstrating sustained and robust commitment to local climate action,” Interim DEC Commissioner Sean Mahar said, adding, “By achieving certification as a Climate Smart Community, municipalities are promoting sustainability, increasing zero-emission transportation, and reducing pollution.”

With this certification, the village is better positioned to receive funding from some state programs. The actions the CSC task force has taken include leading the recycling program for the Strawberry Festival, saving tax dollars by improving the energy efficiency of village infrastructure, and active involvement in creation of the Village’s newly adopted, community-informed hazard mitigation plan that will open funding opportunities to better protect our community against extreme weather events.

To learn more, visit https://climatesmart.ny.gov.