Depot Friday Nights welcomes the Dean Goble Band

Depot Friday Nights continue at the Lehigh Valley Ray Shaver Depot, located on Depot Street in Newark Valley, on July 19 with the Dean Goble Band. The band performs a mix of country classics, bluegrass, western swing, and Southern rock. 

On July 26, Pat Kane and West o’ Clare will be at the Depot. Aug. 2 will welcome Rick Pedro.

The Depot opens at 5:30 p.m. in June and July, and entertainment begins at 7 p.m. In August the Depot will open at 5 p.m., with entertainment beginning at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

When the weather cooperates, the concerts are outside on the Depot Stage Wagon, so bring a lawn chair and a couple of friends. 

