Tioga County Property Transactions

On July 2, 2024, property located at 340 East Beecher Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Cynthia Root to Peter and Carissa Plummer for $215,000.

On July 3, 2024, property located at 128 Barton Rd., Town of Owego, from BTSB Properties LLC to Nicole Garritano and Ryan Dowdle for $231,958.

On July 3, 2024, property located at 367 Ellison Rd., Town of Barton, from Corey Thompson to Phillip and Yesenia Wood for $400,000.

On July 3, 2024, property located at 1555 Ridge Rd., Town of Barton, from William Boyce and Geraldine Viau to Nicholas and Britany Hansrote for $272,500.

On July 5, 2024, property located at 523 Fulton St., Village of Waverly, from Elevated Blackheart LL to Patrick Kingston for $35,000.

On July 5, 2024, property located at 191 Payne Marsh Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Bonnielynn Jones to David and Barbara Zook for $250,000.

On July 5, 2024, property located at 85 Lincoln St., Village of Waverly, from David Cowles to Elizabeth Cole for $85,000.

On July 5, 2024, property located at 637 Lillie Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Douglas and Colleen Chrzanowski to Phillip and Anna Walter for $212,765.

On July 5, 2024, property located at 1149 North Ketchumville Rd., Town of Berkshire, from William and Elise Dingman to Richard Wright for $553,000.

On July 8, 2024, property located at 56 Beardslee Lane, Tioga, from Philip and Tracy Wiles to Joshua Benjamin for $350,000.

On July 8, 2024, property located at 2324 Ellis Creek Rd. Lot 2, Town of Barton, from Keith Myers to Sarah Simonds for $23,000.

On July 8, 2024, property located at 118 Lincoln St., Village of Waverly, from Debra Grant to Elodie and Eon Pienaar for $260,000.

On July 9, 2024, property located at Popple Hill Road Lot 3, Town of Richford, from East Stream Associates LLC to Joseph and Ruth Burt for $47,900.