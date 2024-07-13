Cool off at the FPUC on Sunday and Monday

A “cooling station” will be opened to the public this Sunday, July 14, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and again on Monday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the cool, air-conditioned Fellowship Hall at the First Presbyterian Union Church, located at North Avenue and Temple Streets in Owego.

The church will provide ice tea, cool lemonade and ice water, along with free WiFi. Church members will work in pairs to provide hospitality.

The church hopes their “cooling station” will be particularly helpful for people without air conditioning, and for those who want to avoid the expense of air conditioning their homes during the hottest time of the day.

According to a 2022 USA Today article, heat waves are the nation’s deadliest natural disaster, killing more people each year than hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, blizzards, or extreme cold combined.

In a press release from FPUC, they wrote, “With climate change it is predicted that the heat will only get worse, making these types of disasters even more common and deadly. May was Earth’s warmest May on record and the world saw its 12th consecutive month of record warmth. June’s statistics will not be available for another week from NOAA.”

For more information, call Pastors Bruce and Carolyn Gillette at (607) 744-0761.