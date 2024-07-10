Readers’ Column for the week of July 7, 2024

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

I have two bags filled with fabric scraps, plus some notions to give away as I hate to have to throw them in the garbage. If interested, please leave your phone number in this column and I will contact you.

I guess some people just do not get it. Keep feeding the stray cats so they can multiply and the problem continues. I suggest you trap them and take them to the overcrowded shelters and let them enjoy all the other unwanted cats that people kept feeding. I guess common sense is not so common. And if you feed them, I suggest you take them in and make them yours permanently, care for them properly, and not haphazardly.

It was a beautiful Strawberry Festival in Owego, actually due to the perfect weather and many generous donors. And also I want to thank the scouts that cleaned up the mess during and after, our village DPW, and also the village code department that has to inspect every vendor for safety concerns before they can open for business. It was great!

I was just wondering if anybody else has noticed all the pinecones in the pine trees this year. It seems like there’s an awful lot. I wonder if that means anything. Thank you.

To the person that wrote in about the strawberry in Owego looking like a pepper, I have a suggestion for you. Why don’t you try to do it? I am sure that you could put it down there and then people could vote as to which one’s the best, because I’m sure that 90% of the people are very happy with the talent and the hard work that person did.

I would like to thank, again, the kind gentleman on a black motorcycle who returned my husband’s wallet. The wallet was found on Pennsylvania Avenue and was run over a few times, but was returned with all of its contents. It gives me hope that there are honest and kind people in this world. I’m sorry I didn’t ask your name, but we are very grateful for your honesty.

National Political Viewpoints

The definition of a cult: absolute authoritarianism without accountability, zero tolerance of criticism or questions, lack of meaningful disclosure about their finances and budget amongst fear of the outside world, believes that anybody who does not follow them or believe them are unworthy and there is no legitimate reason not to believe them, the belief that the leader is always right even when it’s very clearly, truly documented and proved that they are not. They are the leader that has the ultimate truth. Nobody else knows anything. This is the definition of a cult. Does that sound like somebody running for president? Yeah.

Biden and all his debate blunders. How wonderful!

The liberals proclaim that Biden is sharp as a tack. In reality, he’s about as sharp as a bowling ball.

So our so-called Supreme Court sides with the Jan. 6 rioters. Well, I say this, to hell with them! This country is going right down the tubes. It’s basically because of our silly laws and our city “so-called” lawyers, and Congress and the Supreme Court. It’s just a damn joke anymore. I hate to say it but I used to like our country, when it was America. But now I don’t know what country we’re living in. If Trump becomes our dictator I’m selling my house and I’m moving to Canada. Goodbye America. Good luck to you all. Have fun with your dictator.

People, you better watch all those mail-in ballots. Ocasio-Cortez, everybody’s tired of her, this is the time to get rid of her. She’s worthless; she’s done nothing for us. It’s time to get rid of her. It’s time to start showing them it’s going to be our way, not their way no more. It’s the people’s way! The mayor, they’re also going to keep him in. I can guarantee you this is Chuck Schumer’s deal.

You didn’t even have to have the volume on your TV up Thursday night during the debate to see how incompetent Joe Biden has become. We need some new Democrats. They’ll say he’s going to be your candidate and you’re sticking behind him. What is wrong with you? That’s the best guy you can do? He doesn’t even know where he is. Unbelievable!

So, 33% of the people thought that Joe Biden won the debate on Thursday. Seriously? I know Democrats aren’t that smart, but you’ve got to be kidding me, right? He was pathetic. Pathetic for four years, actually, but the media has done a real good job of hiding it.

At the Faith and Freedom Coalition, Trump said, thou shall not steal. I mean, has anybody read this incredible stuff about the 10 commandments? Obviously he hasn’t, and there are a few that might apply to him; adultery, stealing, lying, cheating, you could go on and on. Now they want it in the classrooms. They were Jewish laws given to the Jewish people to follow. We all should follow them. However, the one complaint is that the ones that are championing them also ought to follow them. In Trump’s case, he never had to confess sins because he has no sins.

After watching the debate the other night it’s obvious that Joe Biden isn’t our president, he’s not running anything. So doesn’t it bother you liberals? Don’t you wonder who is running our country? Probably the far-left maniacs like Bernie Sanders, Obama, George Soros, people that weren’t elected to be president. They put Joe Biden in as a token figurehead because a lot of people are too stupid to realize that he is not a moderate. We’ve got people running our country that never, ever would have gotten elected. That’s scary. Well, thank God in November it will all change, get somebody in there with some integrity and brains and clean up the mess that you Democrats have left.

I’m voting for Joe Biden, yeah, he might have lost his train of thought during the debate, but he hasn’t lost his damn mind. You know, like Donald.

Let’s get this straight, Mike Pence did not run for his life on Jan. 6 like the liars on fake news try to make you believe. There’s nothing you won’t do to lie and try to get your phony president back in office.

Were there two debates between Biden and President Trump? I must have missed one because the Democrats are saying Joe did an excellent job. But then you’ve got the Democrats, who never take responsibility, and the Biden’s are blaming the people who helped Joe prepare for the debate. What a joke! Our country cannot take any more of the democratic agenda. There has to be change come November. Vote Donald Trump!

Hunter Biden has convinced his dad, Slow Joe, to stay in the race. Well, of course he has. Millions and millions of dollars more to be made from foreign countries. Good job, Hunter!

If Trump didn’t have a dictator in the four years he was in office, he won’t have it happen now either. We won’t lose our democracy. He seems to care about the people having a better, more affordable life. Give him a chance!

Let’s get this straight, all you not too smart Democrats. The only threat to democracy in this country is you, the Democrat Party, who censors free speech and tries to throw their opponents in jail. You and Joe Biden, you are the threat to democracy.

Thanks to the Supreme Court yesterday they have flushed democracy right down the toilet, and now they’ve given that 34-felony count convict the opportunity to walk away from it and still not be held accountable, and it’s just disgusting. I cannot believe this nonsense!

According to the Supreme Court, presidents have total immunity. They are above the law. They can do whatever the hell they want, and nobody can touch them. They cannot be prosecuted, they cannot be thrown in jail, and not a damn thing is going to happen to them. Okay, that’s really cool. Thank you, Supreme Court, what a joke! Supreme? More like an inferior court.

I’d like to know what’s wrong with America’s society nowadays. Put aside your political party. It doesn’t matter if you’re Republican or Democrat, but look at the man. Any party, any reasonable person that would vote for somebody who had four indictments and been impeached twice, is a convicted felon on 34 counts, and yet you people are all for him. You really should look in the mirror or read your history book about dictators. Hey, if he wins, you got it coming, baby.

So, whatever Joe, you stand with the Supreme Court ruling when it’s in your favor, but you disagree with them when it doesn’t follow your agenda. And did you notice that at the debate he looked very pale? Today I saw him on the news and he’s all tanned; either another sunny vacation or a very good makeup artist.

For what it was worth, I did watch the debate last week, but I have a question for Biden supporters. What did he mean when he said he beat Medicare? I can’t figure that one out.

This far right un-supreme court is destroying democracy from within. If convicted felon criminal Trump gets put into the White House by the Electoral College, and not by the majority of voters again, this undemocratic court will have turned the presidency into a Kingdom, with ironclad immunity to break any law, even murder with their blessing. Now one man IS above the law. Our founding fathers are turning in their graves and in horror from this partisan, activist political kangaroo court. No wonder the right-wing Roberts Court has the lowest approval rating in history. They’ve earned nothing but disrespect. Way to go Mitch McConnell and Trump. You’ve destroyed law and order by corrupting the Supreme Court. Protect democracy – vote for flawed Biden over lawless criminal liar, Dictator Trump.

About the presidential debate, with both the candidates’ ages hovering around 80, one stutters, and one repeatedly lied nonstop. One candidate for president has the support of their vice president and one candidate does not! Post-debate, one candidate’s wife greeted him warmly while the other candidate’s wife was again absent – nowhere to be seen or heard.

How many times have I heard complaints in this column about how bad Fox News is! Joe did not surprise those that watch Fox News; we’ve seen it. You haters that don’t watch Fox News were surprised at how Joe is. You have been brainwashed and lied to by all the other news media. And, of course, by Biden and his goons! Wake up, don’t be stupid; Biden has got that covered!

I thank the sixth conservative judges for giving full immunity to Biden for anything he does while in office, making it impossible for the Republicans to criminally prosecute Biden on any charges dealing with the Border or Ukraine since they were official acts of the office, and now Biden can make Hunter Attorney General! Too bad it doesn’t help Trump with the Stormy Daniels sentencing. That Biden is one clever dude.

Biden Lies: No. 1: Biden lied when he claimed he was endorsed by America’s Border Patrol Union. In fact, the Border Patrol Union issued a real-time fact-check during the debate stating, “To be clear, we never have and never will endorse Biden.” On to lie No. 2: Biden went on to claim Trump told people infected with COVID to inject themselves with “bleach.” Trump did not tell people to do that. At the early part of COVID, Trump’s statements were confusing, but a look at his exact words shows that Trump didn’t specifically instruct Americans as to preventions and disinfections to “inject bleach” or “take a shot” of ultraviolet light to prevent COVID-19. What he did say however, was to inquire about whether UV light as a disinfectant could be studied inside the human body. (Fact Checked.)

“A Free People ought not only be armed and disciplined, but they should have sufficient arms and ammunition to maintain a status of independence from any who might attempt to abuse them. Which would include their own government.” — George Washington. They weren’t worried about specific type of guns, they were worried about specific types of government.

Yes, President Biden had a bad debate. I think if more showed support and encouraged him his numbers would increase. We have four more months, I think he can still pull it off.