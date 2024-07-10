Letter: Khrushchev’s prediction

Dear Editor,

I have just read the letter to the Editor submitted by Mr. Donald L. Westcott concerning “Khrushchev’s prediction”. I concur! I remember it well!

It has come to us from within our own Congress!

It has come to us from our own State Legislatures!

Perhaps we need to change the UNITED STATES to: USSR (United States Soviet Republic).

Thank you, Mr. Westcott, for your “letter to the editor.”

Sincerely,

William L Pletcher

Owego, N.Y.