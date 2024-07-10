Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of June 24, 2024 through June 30, 2024 there were 131 calls for service, the department responded to seven motor vehicle accidents, there were two mental health holds reported, and 28 traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Chad A. Wiggins, age 34 of Elmira, N.Y., was picked up on a Bench Warrant issued by Village of Owego Court for Failure to Appear in Court on a charge of Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor). Wiggins was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and was released on his own recognizance.

Marcus M. West, 39 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Reckless Driving (Misdemeanor), and Drove Left of Pavement Markings (Violation) following an investigation of a Motor Vehicle Collision on Front Street. West was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Katrina F. Winters, age 44 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Menacing in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation into a Domestic Violence Incident on Apple Blossom Lane. Winters was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Regan D. Tapia, age 22 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Court for Failure to Appear in Court for Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor). Tapia was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Jessiah B. Jones, age 39 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on a Bench Warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court for Failure to Appear in Court for Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor). Jones was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Shawn C. Terry, age 50 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (B – Felony), Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree (C – Felony), Criminal Possession of Weapon in the Third Degree (D – Felony), Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia – Packaging (Misdemeanor), and Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia – Scales (Misdemeanor) following a Drug Investigation on E. Main Street. Terry was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Branden A. Bushen, age 35 of Candor, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Court for Criminal Contempt in the First Degree (Felony). Bushen was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Shane M. Hildebrandt, age 36 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on a Bench Warrant issued by the Town of Vestal Police for Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor). Hildebrandt was turned over to Vestal Police custody for arraignment at Broome County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Jacob A. Latier, age 27 of Apalachin, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree (Felony) following a Traffic Stop on Southside Drive. Latier was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and was released on his own recognizance.

Rajesh KandaSamyrajsiva, age 44 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Reckless Driving (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop on State Route 17. KandaSamyrajsiva was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Tina L. Smith, age 41 of Berkshire, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), Uninspected Motor Vehicle (Violation), and Inadequate License Plate Lamps (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on North Avenue. Smith was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Donald E. Seelye, age 45 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Operating Motor Vehicle with Suspended Registration (Misdemeanor), Uninspected Motor Vehicle (Violation), and Operating Motor Vehicle without Insurance (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on State Route 17. Seelye was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.