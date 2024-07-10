Book Dragon’s Readers Retreat coming to downtown Owego

A Book Dragon’s Readers Retreat is coming to Owego! Spellbound Books, located in the Historic District of Downtown Owego, has rented out the event space behind their Church Street shop so that readers have plenty of space to spread out and have uninterrupted reading time on July 12 and 13.

There are activities planned throughout the two days, but they are optional and readers can just opt out if they literally just want to read the whole time. All registrants start the retreat with their new book and a Dragon theme swag bag.

Things begin at noon on July 12 and include plenty of reading, a local Author walk and talk with S.J. Winters, dinner, and an ending at Leo’s Wine Bar.

Saturday begins at 10 a.m. with a relaxing pilates class at the Four Seasons Studio on Lake Street, a Farm to table Lunch, and Shelby Cohen will offer a Craft of Writing Workshop. The retreat closes out at 5 p.m. on July 13 with S’mores.

“I have focused on a very local theme,” said Jennifer Whitmore, from Spellbound Books and Café, adding, “With the trend back towards reading real books, I think this retreat is a cozy idea.”

More information and online registration can be found at https://2024-dragon-reader-s-retreat.cheddarup.com.