What’s Happening for the week of July 7, 2024

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

JULY

Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupon booklets will be available (dependent on income) at Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning July 1 and running through Sept. 30, or while supplies last.

Conversational Spanish with Mrs. Margarita Valentin starts July 9. The group meets every Tuesday at 1 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

Emerging Writers, second Wednesday of each month, 5:30 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Writers of all genres and degrees of experience are invited to bring their work to read to the group.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month, 8-11 a.m., 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday thru Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Meditation with Ed Valentin – Fridays, 1 to 2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335 or email info@tiogaopp.org.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Bingo, second Saturday of each Month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Threads Group meets every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share. Call (570) 888-7117 for more information.

JULY 7

Candor Fourth of July Celebration, Horse Pull at Side Hill Acres Goat Farm, gates open at 8 a.m., pulls start at 1 p.m. For more information, visit https://candorjuly4th.weebly.com/.

JULY 8, 9, 10 and 11

Camp Firelight Bible School, 6 to 8 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre, Pa. Preschool thru sixth grade; to pre-register or for more information, call (570) 888-1850 or (570) 888-2270.

JULY 8

FRC Offers Families with Young Children Musical Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m., 25 Tioga St., Waverly.

Newark Valley Community Connection Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. The suggested donation is $5 for senior citizens and $7 suggested for those under 60. Take-out is available. A friendly game of Bingo will be held afterwards for those interested.

Berkshire Free Library Trustees meeting, 2nd Mondays of the month, 3:30 pm at the Berkshire Free Library. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net for more information.

JULY 9

Kopernik Observatory and Science Center at the library, 1 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Learn about volcanoes, examine volcanic rocks, create your own volcano and watch it erupt! Call (570) 888-7117 for more information.

Keep Calm and Carry Yarn Open Fibers Group, noon, Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

The Seventh Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2024 will be held at 12 p.m. in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

JULY 10

Athens Senior Citizens Club’s Luncheon Meeting, noon, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3003 Wilawanna Rd., Sayre. Menu is chicken and biscuits, and mashed potatoes and gravy. Bring your own table service, drink and dessert, or a dish to pass.

TOI’s Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program Coupon Booklets are available, 1 to 4 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Eligibility is dependent on income. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tioagopp.org.

Drop-in Screening Day at TOI’s Family Health Satellite Clinic, 1 to 4 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 South Main St., Newark Valley. Blood pressure screenings, blood sugar checks, lead testing, free feminine products. No appointment is needed. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information.

Concerts in the Park – The Devon Lawton Band, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego.

JULY 11

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Comfort Inn on Route 434, Apalachin. To place an oder for fish, call (607) 753-9184 ext. 2. This is hosted by the Apalachin Lions, who will also be selling brooms from 2-5 p.m. If you can’t make the broom sale, place an order at weserve@apalachinlions.org.

Candor Farmers Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Town Hall Pavilion, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. There will be 16 local vendors with produce, baked goods, crafts, food vendors, and live music. TOI’s Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program Coupon Booklets will also be available. Eligibility is dependent on income. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 or email to aging@tiogaopp.org.

Family Night with Dirtmeister, 7 to 8 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

The Needhams in Concert, 7 p.m., Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre, Pa. This concert is free to the public; they will collect a love offering.

Drop in for LEGOS, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs, 1 to 3 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are invited.

JULY 12

Ain’t Misbehavin’, doors open at 6 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m., The Depot, Newark Valley.

Bingo for Older Adults, 1 to 2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 or email to aging@tiogaopp.org.

JULY 13

Story Time and Creation, 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Touch A Truck, presented by the Nichols Fire Department, noon to 3 p.m., Kirby Park, Nichols. There will also be carnival games, food, and much more.

JULY 14

Southern Gospel group, The Lesters, perform a concert on the Green in East Smithfield, Pa. at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the Federated Church sanctuary. A lover offering will be received to benefit the group.

Cars in the Park, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., registration closes at 1 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. Public admission is $2 per person. All vehicles welcome. For more information, visit Triple Cities Street Rods on Facebook or call Pete at (607) 727-1314 or Doug at (570) 227-0119. Vendors can contact Bob at (607) 227-0119.

JULY 15

Scams and Fraud with Tioga State Bank, 1 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Learn how to protect yourself from scams targeting older adults. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

Bugs at the Glen, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., 85 Moore St., Waverly. For families with children two to eight years of age; bug kits will be provided. Register by calling (607) 398-0598.

FRC Offers Families with Young Children Musical Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m., 25 Tioga St., Waverly.

JULY 16

Keep Calm and Carry Yarn Open Fibers Group, noon, Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JULY 17

Concerts in the Park – The Bro Bro’s, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego.

JULY 18

Community Ice Cream Social, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Little Meadows United Methodist Church, 843 Pennsylvania Ave., Little Meadows, Pa. All are invited to attend and enjoy ice cream, brownies, toppings, and fellowship. The next ice cream social will be on Aug. 15.

Candor Farmers Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Town Hall Pavilion, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. There will be 16 local vendors with produce, baked goods, crafts, food vendors, and live music.

Afternoon Book Club: My Cousin Rachel by Daphne du Maurier, 1p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Family Night with Dinosaur Adventure Show, 7 to 8 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

TOI’s Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program Coupon Booklets available, 10 to 11 a.m., Richford Mobile Food Pantry, Richford Town Barn, 13 Town Barn Rd., Richford. Eligibility is dependent on income. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Family Enrichment Network, Inc. to host Touch a Truck, 4 to 6 p.m., Trout Pond, Newark Valley. Participating trucks include a fire truck, recycling truck, dental van, construction truck, and much more for children to explore. Also participating will be a food truck and ice cream truck, offering items for purchase. Additional vendors will have informational tables set up.

JULY 19

Storytime with Ms. Jess, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Join them for stories, songs, and a craft. Participants will play outside with chalk and bubbles after each session. All ages are invited and new families are always welcome. Call (570) 888-7117 for more information.

Dean Goble Band, doors open at 6 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m., The Depot, Newark Valley.

Spencer Senior Social Hour – Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at Inspire S-VE Community & Fitness Center, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Enjoy a delicious meal and great company. Call (607) 687-2140 to reserve your seat or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

JULY 20

Story Time and Creation, 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Ollie and Nola Show, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 21

Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club meeting and picnic, arrive at 11 a.m. to cut geodes, eat at 1 p.m., Round Top Park in Athens Township, pavilion 9, lower part on 1425 Bobcat Rd. Bring a dish to pass and tableware. Games will be played, wire wrapping, fun, and merriment. Have a mineral you want identified? Bring it. Open to all.

JULY 22

FRC Offers Families with Young Children Musical Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m., 25 Tioga St., Waverly.

JULY 23

Keep Calm and Carry Yarn Open Fibers Group, noon, Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

TAC Class on Clay Animal Plaques, 1 to 3 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Ages eight to 12, registration required by calling (607) 625-3333.

JULY 24

Apalachin Lions Walk-Up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Register by July 23 at 8:30 a.m. or until full by calling 2-1-1, or online at www.foodbankst.org/cfd. Bring a cart or bags to carry food.

Concerts in the Park – Ain’t Misbehavin’, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego.

JULY 25

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Candor Farmers Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Town Hall Pavilion, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. There will be 16 local vendors with produce, baked goods, crafts, food vendors, and live music.

Family Night with Reptiles, 7 to 8 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

TOI’s Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program Coupon Booklets Available, 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Eligibility is dependent on income. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

TOI’s Family Health Satellite Clinic, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Get compassionate, affordable and confidential acute and reproductive healthcare. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information or to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

NY Connects, 10 a.m. to noon at the Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 26

Pat Kane and West o’Clare, doors open at 6 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m., The Depot, Newark Valley.

Lego Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Waverly Senior Social Hour – Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly. Enjoy a delicious meal and great company. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

JULY 27

Newark Valley Summerfest 2024, 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., parade at 10 a.m. to Trout Ponds Park. There will be a duck race at 4:30 p.m., crafts, vendors and bands from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., a pedal tractor pull, fireworks at dusk at Cooks Hill, an obstacle course, and much more. Call (607) 237-9477 or email to northerntiogachamber@gmail.com for more information.

Story Time and Creation, 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

American Girl Doll Salon School, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Ages eight and older welcome; registration required by calling (607) 625-3333.

JULY 28 TO AUGUST 1

The Great Jungle Journey Vacation Bible School, 6 to 8:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 40 Whig St., Newark Valley. Age 4 thru Grade 5 (grade just completed) Pre-register online at www.fbnv.org.

JULY 29

American Girl Doll Program, 1 to 3 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Age eight and older; registration required by calling (607) 625-3333.

FRC Offers Families with Young Children Musical Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m., 25 Tioga St., Waverly.

Milk and Tea, a WIC Breastfeeding Tea Party in honor of World Breastfeeding Week, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Enjoy tea, sandwiches, and desserts. Fun family activities include crafts, a photo booth, and a free raffle. RSVP by calling (607) 687-3147, by email to wic@tiogaopp.org, or send a message on Facebook at @toiwicprogram.

JULY 30

Keep Calm and Carry Yarn Open Fibers Group, noon, Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

TAC Class on Lush Landscapes Painting, 1 to 3 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Ages eight to 12 welcome; registration required by calling (607) 625-3333.

TOI’s Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program Coupon Booklets Available, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Seven Counties Farmers’ Market at Owego Church of the Nazarene, 3732 Waverly Rd., Owego. Eligibility is dependent on income. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Summer Picnic, 11:30 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Enjoy a build-your-own burger and hot dog bar, board games, summer music, and fun. Suggested contribution of $5 for those age 60 plus, fee of $7 for those under 60. Reservations are required. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

JULY 31

Concerts in the Park – Hot Dogs & Gin, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego.

AUGUST 2

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15.

AUGUST 7

Concerts in the Park – The Dean Goble Band, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego.

AUGUST 9

TOI’s Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program Coupon Booklets Available, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Seven Counties Farmers’ Market at Owego Church of the Nazarene, 3732 Waverly Rd., Owego. Eligibility is dependent on income. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.