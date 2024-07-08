OA Football Club, Legion Post 401, and Owego Hose Team join forces to host Chicken BBQ on July 13

The Owego Apalachin (OA) Football Club, American Legion Post 401, and Owego Hose Teams, Inc. will host a chicken barbecue on Saturday, July 13, from 11 a.m. until gone with pickup at American Legion Post #401, 263 Front St., Owego. Proceeds benefit the OA Football Club’s upcoming season.

“Strong youth football programs translate into strong high school football programs,” said past Owego All Metro Linebacker and current Owego Hose Team Executive Board Member Eric Nichols, adding, “The Hose Team is happy to do its part in helping the OA Football Club.”

The OA Football Club is a not-for-profit, parent-run football and cheerleading program for both girls and boys. It is a member of the Southern Tier Youth Football Conference, which hosts teams from Tioga, Broome, Chenango, and Susquehanna (Pa.) counties.

The menu will include “Cornell Chicken” halves, the Duke’s baked beans, salt potatoes, and a Roma roll for $14. Take-out, eat-in, drive thru, or home delivery is available.

The Hose Team chicken barbecues typically sell out in an hour or two, so pre-order is strongly recommended. Pre-orders can be made online at www.owegohoseteams.com/chicken-bbq/ or by calling Pat Gavin at (202) 494-9108.

Chicken barbecues hosted by the Hose Team are a family favorite in Owego. This Central New York specialty was invented by Dr. Robert Baker, a Professor Emeritus of the Department of Animal Sciences, at the New York State College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Cornell University.

The Hose Team sticks to the exact sauce recipe developed by Dr. Baker that is apple cider vinegar based.