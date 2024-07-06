Scouts earn highest rank, The Arrow of Light

Early this year, 12 Cub Scouts of Pack 43 (Tioga Terrace in Apalachin) earned the highest rank in Cub Scouts, The Arrow of Light. For many of these Scouts, the journey started in kindergarten when they joined Cub Scout Pack 43 as Lion Scouts. Along the way, some that started the journey with them found other paths to take, while new friends and Scouts became part of the experience during each new year.

Since then they have worked hard (and had plenty of fun) year after year to earn the many awards, pins, adventure loops, and rank badges that accompany all the opportunities they experienced.

During this journey they also learn various skills and put the ideals of the Cub Scout program into practice. Topics of study and exploration have included things like community service, citizenship, art, physical fitness, conservation, science, first aid, and leadership, cooking, and, of course, camping.

They have also learned how to be a good citizen and how to provide cheerful service to their community. Countless hours have been accumulated by these young men and women in endeavors such as food drives, flag retirements, collecting gifts for veterans, park cleanup and beautification projects, and conservation projects for the Waterman Conservation Center.

In a press release, Stephen Majka, Cubmaster of Pack 43, described the scouts, stating, “All of these scouts have worked so hard over the last six years that they have become young folks of good character with the ideals of the Scout Oath and Law guiding their choices. It was a proud moment to be witness to their growth and achievement during the presentation of their Arrow of Light Rank at Pack 43’s crossing over ceremony this past March.”

They have now taken the next step in Scouting and many have moved on to Scouts BSA Troop 201 and 123 in Endwell, where they have set their sights on the Eagle Rank.