Owego Rotary 100K Care Challenge complete

The Owego Rotary May 2024 100K Care Challenge has been completed. The event was a challenge to walk or run 100K (62 miles) in the month of May, National Walking Month.

Sixty-three people took up the challenge, and 35 people completed 100K. The care component came from the event’s sponsor, Tioga State Bank, who generously offered a donation of $25 to Tioga County Food Pantries for each participant that completed the 100K, totaling an $880 donation to local food pantries.

Catholic Charities of Tompkins Tioga, Tioga County Rural Ministry, Bread of Life Food Pantry, and the Spencer-Van Etten Food Cupboard were all given $220. Weekly prizes donated by local businesses were awarded at random to participants.

Businesses that donated prizes include Baking by Number, The Belva Lockwood Inn, Black Cat Gallery, The Cellar Restaurant, Fuddy Duddy’s, Glow Spa Tanning Center, Hygge Home, Mystic Moon, Original’s Restaurant, and Roasted Coffee Bar.