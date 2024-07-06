The Civil War Soldiers and Sailors Monument

By Marnie Schrader —

When one comes across the Court Street Bridge into Owego you see a stately monument. It kind of says, “I stand here guarding the entryway into my village, Welcome!” It was placed there in honor of the service the men of Tioga County gave during the Civil War.

I know a little about this monument that my great grandfather helped to construct and place. My grandfather was Carson Baldwin. Carson moved to Owego in 1880 from Painesville, Ohio at the invitation of his uncle, Charles Haywood.

Charles had a marble granite business, I believe on North Avenue. Carson had been a nurseryman in Ohio.

Shortly after Carson joined in the business the two men were commissioned to construct a Civil War Monument. What they did was construct a monument that has met the test of time. It proudly stands 50 feet tall, and is made of 100 tons of granite from the renowned quarries of Barre, Vermont. The color bearer at the top stands 8 1/2 feet tall, and the soldier and sailor each stand 6 1/2 feet on pedestals. All this dignity cost $8,000 back in 1891.

In a solemn service, the monument was dedicated July 4, 1891. I can just imagine the veterans of that most horrific bloody war gazing in pride that their village would want to honor their comrades and them with this monument. What scenes and memories must have flashed through their minds as the service marched on.

I’m sure many tears were shed – tears of sorrow, tears of guilt, and mostly tears of joy.

One hundred years later, on July 4, 1991, Carson’s grandson, my Dad, Cutler Baldwin, was privileged to be at the 100-year anniversary service. Dad was very honored to be asked to be a part of the service.

The next time you look upon the Soldiers and Sailors Civil War Monument, don’t look at it as an interesting, well-crafted piece of work, but as a gift the many men of Tioga County gave us at a crucial time in our nation’s history – the gift of their lives, the gift of service, a gift of love.