WIC Farmers’ Market coupons now available at Tioga Opportunities, Inc.

As local farmers’ markets open for the season, Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s WIC program is connecting families to farm fresh produce this summer. Enrolled WIC participants, ages 6 months and older, are eligible to receive a $25.00 coupon booklet through WIC’s Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program.

Be among the first 75 families to pick up your coupons and receive a free TOI grocery tote bag and the delightful children’s book, “Let’s All Go to the Farmer’s Market,” which introduces the wonders of local markets to young readers.

Coupon booklets are available on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last at TOI’s WIC Office, located at 110 Central Ave. in Owego. The office is open on Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

This annual program puts coupons into the hands of eligible WIC participants that can be used at area Farmers’ Markets to purchase fresh and nutritious fruits and vegetables.

For more information on TOI’s WIC program, call (607) 687-3147 or visit www.tiogaopp.org.