Pick Owego To Prepare Unique Map

The Pick Owego Founder and Creative Director, Jim Mead, is pleased to announce a major project to benefit Owego businesses and visitors to the community.

“We have long noticed that many visitors, especially from afar, are reluctant to explore all Owego has to offer for lack of an informative map,” said Mead, also of the Early Owego Antique Center. “We are excited to have brought together the various components of a project like this.”

The Pick Owego caricature map will be created in the style of others you may have seen in your travels, Mead explained, adding, “The map itself is an advertisement. It will not be rimmed by individual ads.”

Especially exciting is that Early Owego Antique Center and Mead and Sons Auctioneers associate Luke Kaczynski is the guest artist creating this first version. Luke’s skill as an artist is becoming well known in the area, especially by his students at Owego Free Academy, where he teaches History.

Mead was also excited to announce that Chris Knickerbocker, of Old Souls Home (#knickerpicker), has agreed to join the team as Brand Manager for Pick Owego and will be handling the sales of this initial offering.

Participation by individual businesses will be the key to the first printing’s success. Each business, food establishment or attraction will be pictured and named on the map.

“We believe this takeaway map will be an attractive and efficient way for visitors to stroll our downtown or motor throughout the surrounding area,” added Mead.

Maps will come 50 to a pad for easy distribution by participating merchants. Chris expects to be calling on merchants shortly, or you can contact her directly at oldsoulshome@gmail.com.

Pick Owego provides cooperative advertising to retail, dining, lodging and attractions within the local Owego area.