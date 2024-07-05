Government Services Expo shines a spotlight on Tioga County

By JoAnn R. Walter —

A new event in the community, the Tioga County Government Services Expo, was held on June 21.

The four-hour event, held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., welcomed the public to meet officials and personnel who represent and work at various offices within Tioga County. The Expo featured a snapshot of the services available to county residents.

Martha Sauerbrey, Tioga County Legislative chair, noted, “This is a great way to learn about the services we provide, and meet the people who help provide them.”

Tables were set up inside at 70 Delphine St. in Owego, N.Y., a site used as a wash bay for county trucks. Garage doors were open for visitors to gather for a meet-and-greet that allowed residents to interact and collect various information and brochures, as well as browse free takeaways.

Children were especially excited to pick up a hardhat and yellow reflective vest that was offered by Tioga County Public Works, along with cotton candy and popcorn from the Veterans’ Service Agency, among other goodies.

Outside, a Touch-A-Truck was set up for children, as well as for the young-at-heart. Featured on display were a sheriff’s patrol car, a snowplow, and several construction vehicles, to name a few.

Gary Hammond, commissioner of Tioga County Public Works, remarked, “This event showcases what our county offers, and helps the public better understand what their taxes are used for.”

Departments on hand at the event included the Board of Elections, County Attorney, Hygiene and Public Health, County Clerk, County Historian, DMV, Personnel, Social Services, Team Tioga, Probation, Sheriff’s Office, Veterans’ Service Agency, Bureau of Fire, Public Works, Safety, Highway, GIS Maps office, and more.

A ribbon cutting, and hosted by the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, was held to celebrate the opening of the Expo.

Attending the event were village, town, county and state officials, along with representatives from each department.

On hand for a ribbon cutting at the Tioga County Government Services Expo, held on June 21 in Owego, N.Y., were New York State Senator Thomas O’Mara; Assemblyman Christopher Friend; Harris Weiss, regional representative for Governor Hochul; Town of Owego Supervisor Donald Castellucci; Owego Mayor Michael Baratta; Tioga Chamber President and CEO, Sabrina Henriques; and several county legislators, among others.

To learn more about the departments with the Tioga County Government, visit https://tiogacountyny.com/departments.