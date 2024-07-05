Early Owego Antique Center to host Revolutionary and Historian for Owego’s First Friday

“Ubiquitous and authentic, my friend of nearly 60 years, Tom McEnteer is certainly revolutionary and a really good historian,” said Jim Mead of the Early Owego Antique Center.

On Friday, July 5, near Independence Day, McEnteer will present a display and reminisce about Butler’s Rangers, of whom he was an Officer during the 1976 bi-centennial celebrations. The Rangers were more than re-enactors because they had the dubious distinction of portraying a British Regiment.

Come listen as Tom relates his experiences on the campground and the battlefield during the 1976 bi-centennial reenactment.

Owego First Friday festivities begin at 5 p.m. downtown, and the Early Owego Antique Center will be open until 8 p.m.