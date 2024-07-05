Come and Strum with The Tioga Ukulele Group; next Jam Session is July 6

The Tioga Ukulele Group was formed in March 2024 and it continues to grow as new members join. Many of the members have never played in a group before so it takes a little bit of time to get used to playing with others. In fact some people had never even played before joining, and now they are able to play with the group.

The group welcomes all adults, from those who just want to try and see how it goes, to those who have been playing for a while. Playing the ukulele doesn’t mean you have to take lessons. Many players have taught themselves to play, and the group is there to help out. They can help answer questions about the music or strumming patterns.

The group meets two times a month on Saturday. The next jam session is Saturday, July 6, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. The group will be meeting in July and August at the Owego United Methodist, located at 261 Main St. in Owego, N.Y.

For more information, call Dottie at (607) 743-9803 or Pam at (607) 321-8815.