Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of June 17, 2024 through June 23, 2024 there were 141 calls for service, the department responded to two motor vehicle accidents, there was one mental health hold reported, and six traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Brandon J. Shugars, age 29 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on a Bench Warrant issued by Village of Owego Court for Failure to Appear in Court. Shugars was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Michael A. Rose, age 36 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Court for Failure to Appear in Court for Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree (Misdemeanor). Rose was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Gerald L. Wilson, age 61 of Vestal, N.Y., was arrested for Operation of a Motor Vehicle with Suspended Registration (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop on Erie Street. Wilson was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.