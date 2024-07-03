Concerts in the Park to kick off July 3 with the Kirby Band and fireworks

On Wednesday, July 3, at 7:30 p.m. at the Hickories Park Bandshell, The Kirby Band will kick off the Tioga Arts Council’s Concerts in the Park season. The Kirby Band plays everything from the big bands to the big screen.

Stay after the concert for fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and a picnic.

Concerts in the Park are free and are sponsored, in part, by the Town of Owego.

In the event of inclement weather, concerts will move to the Owego Elks Lodge at 223 Front St. in Owego.