DiNapoli: Village of Candor Mayor arrested for allegedly stealing from the Village

On Tuesday, July 2, the New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli and the New York State Police announced the arrest of Village of Candor Mayor Eric Halstead for stealing from the village’s General Fund.

“Mayor Halstead was entrusted by his community to serve their interests, but instead allegedly treated the village’s money as his own,” DiNapoli said. “My thanks to Tioga County District Attorney Kirk Martin and the New York State Police for their partnership in ensuring justice will be served.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James stated, “This arrest should serve as a reminder that those who choose to abuse their positions will be brought to justice. The arrest of Mayor Halstead sends a strong message that we will not tolerate dishonest actions by those who use their position at the expense of the public. I thank the Comptroller’s Office and the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office for their commitment to investigating those who prey on the unsuspecting public for their own gain.”

In March 2023, the Village of Candor hired an outside consultant to assist with its annual reports. The consultant noted that Mayor Halstead had made regular cash withdrawals from the village’s General Fund, which were recorded by the Village as either “ATM Withdrawal” or “Mayor’s Discretionary.” The discovery was referred to the Office of the State Comptroller.

The investigation revealed that Mayor Halstead allegedly withdrew $23,519 in cash between February 2017 and May 2023 and either deposited the money into his personal bank account or spent it. At the time the deposits were made, the mayor’s personal bank account was generally depleted or had a negative balance. Sporadically over the years, money was put back into the General Fund through cash or check deposits totaling $19,302. The withdrawals and deposits were recorded as “Mayor’s Discretionary” or “ATM withdrawals” in the Village ledger.

The investigation found that Mayor Halstead allegedly unilaterally gave himself interest free loans using public funds and still has not repaid the Village over $4,000 of the funds he took.

Halstead, 67, has served as Candor’s mayor since 2012.

He was arraigned on charges of Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree and Corrupting the Government in 2nd degree before Judge Sandra Lute in the Centralized Arraignment Part. His next appearance is scheduled for Aug. 5.

The charges filed in this case are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.