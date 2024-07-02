Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program returns for 2024 Season

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is excited to announce the return of the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, beginning July 1 and running through Sept. 30. This initiative aims to support low-income older adults in maintaining and enhancing their nutritional health by providing coupons redeemable at local Farmers’ Markets.

Participants who are 60 years of age or older and meet the income criteria (earning $2,322 or less monthly for a one-person household, or $3,152 for a two-person household) are eligible to receive a booklet of coupons worth $25. Each eligible individual within a household may receive a booklet.

“We are delighted to offer this program once again to our community,” said Amanda Kushner, Aging Services coordinator at Tioga Opportunities, Inc., adding, “This program not only supports our seniors in accessing fresh, nutritious produce but also strengthens our local economy by supporting our local farms and farmers’ markets.”

Coupon booklets will be available at Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting July 1. For those unable to visit the center, coupon booklets can be mailed directly to their homes upon request.

In addition to the Countryside Community Center, distribution points will be set up at various community and Farmers’ Market locations across Tioga County. For more details on distribution locations or to request a booklet by mail, contact Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.