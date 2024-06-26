OFA Graduation parade taking place June 27

By Wendy Post —

The Owego-Apalachin School District is set to hold their Senior Class parade from Apalachin Elementary to Owego Free Academy, this year on June 27.

According to the organizers, they will stage at Apalachin Elementary at 5 p.m. to line up, and then depart for Owego between 5:45 and 6 p.m. They noted that approximately 150 cars participated last year, and they are expecting more. Marshland Road has been added for this year’s car parade.

The senior parade is hoping for participation from various emergency service agencies to assist with traffic control and an escort for the parade that proceeds onto Pennsylvania Avenue in Apalachin, left on Main Street, left on Route 434, right on Marshland Road, right onto Route 434 near Lopke, right on the Hiawatha Bridge, right onto 17C (Front Street), right onto Court Street, right onto Main Street, left on North Avenue, left on George Street, and then right onto Sheldon Guile Boulevard.

The parade will end at OFA.

The community is welcome to line the streets and celebrate with the graduating class of Owego Free Academy on Thursday, June 27.