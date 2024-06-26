Adventures with Troop 38 and 638

By Scoutmaster Patrick —

Winding through the Pennsylvanian Grand Canyon, there is a 63-mile trail that follows Pine Creek from Ansonia to Jersey Shore. It is an old railroad bed that is well maintained with crushed gravel and rest stops along the way. The scouts from Troop 38 and 638 decided that for their May High Adventure Trip, they would ride the entire length of this trail, from North to South, camping along the way.

The trip began with scouts visiting Leonard Harrison State Park in Pennsylvania. This is a beautiful park, built mostly by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) during the New Deal, which overlooks the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon from many viewpoints. Since vehicles had to be shuttled to the southern terminus, scouts used that time to hike over a mile and 700-plus feet in elevation down to Pine Creek, and then back up the “Turkey Path” back to the park. With the hike concluded and shuttling complete, the troops began the next part of their adventure – biking.

Parking at the northern end of the Pink Creek Rail Trail, Scouts hopped on their bikes and started riding south. The trail was wide, smooth (for gravel) and slightly downhill on an easy grade. The first leg of the trip we traveled about seven miles to Darling Run camping area where reservations provided us with a large group campsite near Pine Creek. To avoid carrying our gear while biking, a truck and trailer were used to transport all our camping equipment for this trip. Other bikers camped nearby as they cooked dinner on single burner camp stoves and settled in for the night.

In the morning, scouts packed up, returned their gear to the trailer, and started the second leg of the trip. Riding through the gorge, the scouts rode past the Turkey Path leading up to the State Park they hiked the day before. Following the stream they saw wildlife, including several species of turtles, chipmunks, squirrels, and even Bald Eagles. Their destination was Tomb Flats Campground, just South of Slate Run – a 26-plus mile ride. Slate Run not only provides access to Pine Creek and the Rail Trail, but it is also the starting / finishing point for a hiking / backpacking trail called the Black Forest Trail. This trail is over 42 miles long, and it is said that there is at least one view for every mile. Scouts took note of this trail as a potential place for a future high adventure trip.

Tomb Flats camping area was busy, at first, with campers and day users. Around dinnertime the place cleared out when a thunderstorm rolled through the area, testing the waterproofing ability of scout’s raincoats. A couple of hours later the storm had passed, and scouts settled in for their second night on the trail.

Day 3 was another long riding day with a short hike during lunch. The sun came out and pushed away the light fog as we peddled through many miles of planted Sycamore Trees. Noticing a small crowd on the side of the trail, scouts inquired about the purpose of this group. To their surprise, less than eight feet of the trail, they were able to see two very large Timber Rattle Snakes sunning themselves on the rocks. A third snake was also spotted, coiled under a flat rock. Keeping their distance, scouts took advantage of the zoom features on their cameras, while snapping photos safely from the trail.

On a personal note, with over 1,000 nights of camping throughout my life I have only seen four rattlesnakes ever, three of which were here in Pine Creek Gorge!

That night we made our last and final camp at an old Boy Scout Camp that is now owned by the state, and where people can reserve camping areas and Adirondack Style Lean-To Shelters. Upon Arriving at Bonnell Flats we found our reserved lean-to had porcupine quills all over the floor and sleeping area. Unphased, scouts set up tents, built a fire, cooked dinner, and explored the old scout camp that has been reclaimed by nature after closing in 1992.

That night, we were serenaded by a couple of porcupines chewing the wood roof of the shelter. We were up the next morning before the porcupine had an opportunity to return to the woods. Though the porcupine was fun to see, most scouts were not happy with it since the chewing sounds kept them from sleeping after a long day of riding.

Breakfast was made, bags were packed, and soon they were on the last leg of their trip, riding into Jersey Shore, Pa. where vehicles were awaiting their arrival. Heading north, we made a detour to Little Pine State Park where we ate lunch during another rainstorm under a picnic shelter. What took us over three days to ride, we drove in a couple hours. Over 63 miles over four days and three nights was not a physically demanding trip; however, I know for a fact that several scouts found themselves napping on the way back to Owego!

May and June have been busy months for both troops. Along with the adventure trip, the scouts helped the VFW placing American Flags next to grave markers of Veterans in two local cemeteries. They also helped at the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 480 26th annual Joseph Kinney Memorial all-night Catfish Derby at Hickories Park returning trophy catfish back into the river.

We held a scout “Court of Honor” and picnic where scouts were awarded badges for their hard work advancing through the ranks. Most recently, we participated in the Strawberry Festival here in Owego.

This year the scouts were exceptionally busy. First, the troops submitted a float for the parade that took First Place for Youth Floats. Secondly, as we have done for many years, we had a booth selling strawberry shortcakes and strawberry coolers for our largest fundraising effort for the year (thanks to all who supported us).

Finally, our scouts also took on the task of picking up the trash and emptying the garbage cans during the festival to help keep Owego clean. After the high adventure trip in May, and the Strawberry Festival activities, the scouts are now taking a well-deserved rest.

Over the next couple of months the scouts will head for Camp Gorton for a week of summer camp, and a couple scouts are registered to attend National Youth Leadership Training at Tuscarora Scout Camp in August. Finally, there are a couple scouts ready to start working on their Eagle Scout projects as well.

If you or someone you know is interested in Scouts BSA, there are two troops and a Cub Scout Pack in Owego that would welcome all youth. The programs that Troop 38 (for boys) and 638 (for girls) offers are for youth ages 11-17. Cub Scout Pack 37’s programming is designed for youth (boys and girls) under the age of 11.

Contact scouttroop38@gmail.com for more information about any of the above programs.