Tioga County Chamber of Commerce announces upcoming events that celebrate community and business growth

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce recently announced three upcoming events that highlight the community, honor local achievements, and foster networking opportunities for businesses and residents alike.

On June 26, at 1 p.m. at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego, the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce will shine a spotlight on the Tioga County United Way in recognition of their invaluable contributions to the community.

In a press release, the chamber wrote, “This event will honor Tioga County United Way as esteemed members of the chamber and celebrate their dedication to improving lives throughout our region.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about Tioga County United Way’s initiatives, and to join the chamber in expressing gratitude for their ongoing efforts.

On June 27, at 5 p.m. at 173 Front St. in Owego, join the chamber for Business After Hours: A Mrs. Roper Tribute. Unwind and connect at the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours event at Owego Home.

Inspired by the vibrant spirit of Mrs. Roper, this evening promises a fun and lively networking experience for members and nonmembers alike. Dress up in your favorite Mrs. Roper-inspired attire and enjoy an evening of casual networking, delicious refreshments, and the opportunity to forge new connections in a relaxed atmosphere.

Admission is free, making this event “accessible to all who wish to participate in fostering business relationships within our community.”

On July 26, at 3 p.m. at the Apartment Complex at 130 Temple St. in Owego, a ribbon cutting ceremony will mark the expansion and progress of Nelson Development Group.

The chamber wrote, in a press release, “Nelson Development Group has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to enhancing our community through thoughtful development, and this event will celebrate their continued success and contributions to our local economy.”

Members of the chamber, local officials, and community members are invited to join in this ribbon-cutting event.’

To learn more about the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, visit www.tiogachamber.com/.