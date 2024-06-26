Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Whew! Is it ever hot outside? I’m so glad I’m an inside cat right now with it pushing 100 degrees. Gail found me as a feral stray kitten on her porch a couple of years ago in October. I kind of just showed up.

She asked around but no one knew me, so Gail caught me and brought me in. As you may remember, I got my name, Tipper, because of the white tip on my tail. I also have a little patch of white on my chest.

I was in the paper last April and was still a kitten, but nobody wanted to adopt me. So here I am again, all grown up but still very playful. I am the only gray cat Gail has, so I’m kind of special to her and she wants me to have a special home.

I am a female, about two-years old with all of my shots and testing complete. I like to play with catnip toys or balls. I sit on a table where I can look outside and watch the birds on the fence chirp at me. I make a funny noise back at them.

Please think of me this summer and how nice it would be to have me keep you company. Call Gail at (607) 689-3033 to adopt me.

Oh, I do like other cats but I’m not sure of dogs. Have a great summer!