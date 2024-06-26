Readers’ Column for the week of June 23, 2024

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message. (From the Editor: To align with our company’s political policy, we are withholding comments that are political in nature until after the June 25 Primary Election.)

~

I noticed many youths in blue shirts (which I have been notified were our very own local scout troops 38 and 638) collecting trash Friday evening and Saturday during the Strawberry Festival. I think they did a wonderful job, and I wanted to recognize their hard work on a hot day! Thank you!

~

In response to the person asking about the Candor parade route on the 4th of July, that is not a town of Candor issue. The parade route is through the village, and they have separate laws. Also, route 96 is a State Road, so there are many factors to consider. I live along the parade route and I don’t block off the shoulder of the road in front of my house, but my neighbors do. I think it is mostly to keep people from sitting or standing on their grass and leaving trash behind. Like everything else, it’s mostly about people not being responsible and respectful of other people’s property.

~

I am looking for an enclosed box type storage trailer, reasonably priced. It needs to have tires for moving it to my camp in Spencer. Condition is not that important, I would like the enclosure to be a minimum of 8’x10′, bigger would be okay. I would consider doing some medium heavy welding or field/brush mowing in trade if that works better for you, or if not a cash deal. Please text (only) to Bill at (607) 304-7218.

~

To the person that lives on Mt. Pleasant, please figure out a way to stop your dog from barking all day. People move out to the country for peace and quiet. Please do the neighborly thing.

~

The bear’s life was dependent on the DEC to survive, and they failed big time! That was the biggest joke ever! Thank you to the Owego heroes who persevered, captured, and then freed the bear from the milk can stuck on his head. They saved the bear’s life, which would have ended in the heat wave we are now encountering! These heroes deserve to be compensated by money from the pockets of the so-called DEC workers. The DEC should be so embarrassed for shirking their duties! I wonder what was so important that they couldn’t always come out when called for the bear sighting?

~

This is the second time I’ve gotten a delivery of overheated drugs to me. Once there was a very warm package in my mailbox. Just a couple days ago I got some D3 and K2 gel pills that were all stuck together. Exposed to too much heat I believe. I remember, from organic chemistry, reactions double for every 18° F increase in temperature. I would assume decomposition follows the same guideline. You’re delivering drugs, what you’ve got to realize is you can’t leave your damn vehicles in the sun and baking like crazy, because you’re going to decompose the drugs! You’re killing our drugs, and maybe us, too! Stop it!

~

To the sanctimonious commenter in the June 16 issue regarding feeding stray cats; first of all, the shelters are all FULL. One recently closed. Owego is, or was blessed with a trap, neuter / vaccinate, release program. Hello! These cats are still hungry! As far as a DYI approach, traps are $75. If these unfortunates are bothering YOU, please feel free to trap them and try to get an overcrowded shelter to take them. Veterinarians are professionals and do not provide services for free, or even “low cost”. We had two lovely ladies locally who tried to rescue cats. Did you ever donate to help them as far as food, litter, vet care, etc., while they struggle to place the homeless? Volunteer or donate to a shelter? Sorry if some hungry, furry waif is crying at my door, I, for one, am going to feed it. And they don’t carry any more diseases than your average human. BTW, remember COVID? Ever had the flu? Maybe if the economy was better, people could afford to keep their pets instead of booting them out the door. YOU wake up. If you’re not part of a solution, you’re part of the problem.

~

Vehicles should never be parked along a parade route. Homeowners in Candor block the street the day before so that rude people cannot park and sit in their large trucks and SUVs to watch the parade while blocking the view of those on the sidewalks and porches. This also crowds the parade participants. If the homeowner uses a vehicle to keep the space open, they will move it to their driveway when the parade begins. Most of these homeowners have no problem with strangers joining them along the street and sidewalk. Many will be happy to greet and converse with new people. Try it. You may make new friends. There is ample space for your vehicles in the school and church parking lots and on the side streets. In most cases you should not have to walk more than 100 yards.

~

Okay, so let’s take a little trip. You’re on Route 17/86, coming west from the Binghamton area and you want to get off in Apalachin. Then you see that the Apalachin exit is closed. You bypass that closed exit and proceed to Owego, following the “Detour to 17C” signs and take the first exit. But then, at the light, there are signs pointing BOTH ways for 17C, but it only one says “Detour to”, so like good little sheep you follow the signs for the detour and find yourself getting back on Route 17/86, heading east, threading your way through the single lane barriers, etc., until you get all the way back to the Apalachin exit. I would like to meet the colossal highway genius that set up that logic-defying detour. It would have made much more sense to route traffic across the Hiawatha Bridge onto …wait for it, Route 17C, without going back past all the one-lane traffic and other nonsense. In addition, as if one lane of traffic isn’t congested enough, the so-called detour ADDS to the traffic congestion on Route 17/86 Eastbound. I cannot imagine a worse plan than that. Congratulations NYSDOT, you managed to make a miserable situation even more miserable. From a daily commuter.

~

OFA’s class of 63 is having a picnic at the Hickories on July 20. For further information call (607) 687-2835.

~

On Sept. 13, in Washington, DC, there will be a dedication of the new World War One National Memorial in Pershing Park. I am interested in this, and I would like to get the word out to people regarding this event. Perhaps someone in this area would be interested in organizing a group for this. Thank you.

~

Broome County is the second most poverty-stricken county in all of New York State. I wonder where Tioga County ranked. Does anyone know? I know it can’t be good. I know I’m struggling very much.